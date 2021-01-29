Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, January 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Mary Murphy, Ballyshannon

- Jennifer Cunningham, Milford

- Mary Mollie McNulty, Dunfanaghy and Glasgow

- Ursula McManus, Bundoran

- Mickey Durning, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

- Meta Smith (née Bell), St Johnston

- Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

- Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair

Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg



The death has taken place at his home of Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Michael and Charlie, daughter Kathleen, sister Bella, brothers Hughie and Martin, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren; Liam, Sinéad, Síle Kate, Ara, Charlie and Louis and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence in Knockastoller.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday, January 31, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary on Friday night will be streamed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair and Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Mícheal's Funeral Mass on Sunday can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Mary Murphy, née McSharry, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Aras MhicShuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Mary Murphy, née McSharry, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Bundoran.

Mary will be very sadly missed by her son John, Dublin, daughter Mary, Chicago, daughter-in-law, Colette, son-in-law, Peter and grandchildren, Grainne, Ciaran and Lil. She was predeceased by her husband Con and son Michael.

A private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran which can be viewed on the Star of the Sea church page at www.mcnmedia.tv.

The funeral cortege will proceed to the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at approximately 11am via Main Street, Bundoran, Assaroe Road, Allingham Road and Belleek Road, Ballyshannon for Service of Cremation at 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s society c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private please.

Jennifer Cunningham, September Cottage, Drumbern, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Jennifer Cunningham, (née Welton) September Cottage, Drumbern, Milford.

Predeceased by her husband Ron and daughter Annabel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Lucy, Debbie and Amanda, sons-in-law John and Graham, Amanda’s partner Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Gwyneth, brother Robin, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Jean, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral service on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Mollie McNulty, née McFadden, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Mollie McNulty, née McFadden, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.



Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Ursula McManus, Rockvilla, West End, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice of Ursula McManus, Rockvilla, West End, Bundoran.

Ursula was a retired N.T. at St. Marcartan's National School, Bundoran. Daughter of the late Gerry and Lallah McManus and sister of the late Geraldine McManus. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Thomas, sister-in-law Peggy, niece Niamh, nephew Turlough, and all her relatives, neighbours and the broader community, especially her circle of great and close lifelong friends.

Reposing privately at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.



Ursula’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please and donations to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding Covid-19, the family home, funeral Home, church and cemetery are private to family only please.

Michael (Mickey) Durning, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at his residence of Mickey Durning, Main Street, Dunfanaghy.

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 10 people. Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Margaret (Meta) Smith (née Bell), Legnathraw, St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Meta) Smith (née Bell), Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Wife of the late Harry C, loving mother of Harold, Gladys, the late George, Robert, Gordon and Evelyn, a dear mother-in-law of Freda, the late George, Barbara, Gladys, Ruth and Noel and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral Service at her late residence on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery, Donemana, BT82 0LW, via the White Cross.

In accordance to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Máire Obertelli, formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sister of Eileen Curran and Seamus McGee (Ardara), Goldie Conaghan (Killybegs) and Patrick McGee (Ballyshannon).

Funeral Mass in Church of our Lady of Willesden on February 4, followed by cremation. Ashes will be interred in Ardara at a later date.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

The funeral procession will leave Letterkenny on Saturday at 10.15am. The procession will travel via Dunlewey, Arduns, Dore and Meenaduff to her late residence for a short period of time. The short period of time at her residence will be strictly private to family only.

Funeral will leave Máire's residence at 12.15pm for her funeral Mass which will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Máire's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Máire Rua's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Saturday at 1pm.

