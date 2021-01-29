Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town

- Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Eddie Boyle, Dirlough, Lettermacaward

- Lizzy Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Mary Murphy, Ballyshannon

- Jennifer Cunningham, Milford

- Mary Mollie McNulty, Dunfanaghy and Glasgow

- Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

- Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair

Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at his late residence at Castle Street. Removal on Sunday at 11am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town for funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Family flowers ,only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and funeral mass are private to family.

Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Saturday, January 30 at 6.15pm going to St Mary’s Church, Sessighoneill, to repose overnight. Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 31st at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Church Graveyard, Crossroads.

Rosary and funeral Mass can be viewed on https/www.facebook.com/stmaryscessiaghoneill

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Directors.

Eddie Boyle, Dirlough, Lettermacaward



The death has taken place of Eddie Boyle, Dirlough, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Friday, January 29 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Lettermacaward/Doochery Parish Facebook Page.

Lizzy Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzy Doherty (Pat), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Sunday, January 31 at 11.30am in St Mary Church, Clonmany, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please. Maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together facebook page.

Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg



The death has taken place at his home of Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Michael and Charlie, daughter Kathleen, sister Bella, brothers Hughie and Martin, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren; Liam, Sinéad, Síle Kate, Ara, Charlie and Louis and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence in Knockastoller.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday, January 31, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary on Friday night will be streamed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair and Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Mícheal's Funeral Mass on Sunday can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Mary Murphy, née McSharry, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at Aras MhicShuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey of Mary Murphy, née McSharry, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Bundoran.

Mary will be very sadly missed by her son John, Dublin, daughter Mary, Chicago, daughter-in-law, Colette, son-in-law, Peter and grandchildren, Grainne, Ciaran and Lil. She was predeceased by her husband Con and son Michael.

A private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran which can be viewed on the Star of the Sea church page at www.mcnmedia.tv.

The funeral cortege will proceed to the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at approximately 11am via Main Street, Bundoran, Assaroe Road, Allingham Road and Belleek Road, Ballyshannon for Service of Cremation at 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s society c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private please.

Jennifer Cunningham, September Cottage, Drumbern, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Jennifer Cunningham, (née Welton) September Cottage, Drumbern, Milford.

Predeceased by her husband Ron and daughter Annabel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Lucy, Debbie and Amanda, sons-in-law John and Graham, Amanda’s partner Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Gwyneth, brother Robin, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Jean, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral service on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Mollie McNulty, née McFadden, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mary Mollie McNulty, née McFadden, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.



Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Máire Obertelli, formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sister of Eileen Curran and Seamus McGee (Ardara), Goldie Conaghan (Killybegs) and Patrick McGee (Ballyshannon).

Funeral Mass in Church of our Lady of Willesden on February 4, followed by cremation. Ashes will be interred in Ardara at a later date.

Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Máire Rua Gallagher, Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed her daughter Mary Teresa, her son-in-law Doimnic, her grandson Dominick, nieces, nephews, extended family and many loyal friends.

The funeral procession will leave Letterkenny on Saturday at 10.15am. The procession will travel via Dunlewey, Arduns, Dore and Meenaduff to her late residence for a short period of time. The short period of time at her residence will be strictly private to family only.

Funeral will leave Máire's residence at 12.15pm for her funeral Mass which will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral Mass and burial will be private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Máire's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Máire Rua's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Saturday at 1pm.

