Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, January 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- James McLaughlin, Donegal Town

- Kathleen Wilson, Ballybofey

- James Nicholls, Convoy

- Willie Sweeney, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward

- Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town

- Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Lizzy Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town and formerly of 'Mac's Drains'.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Survived by the mother of his children, Geraldine, he was a beloved father to Barry, Siobhan, Seamus, Sean and Arlene, and grandfather of Sophie, Shane, Ciara, Amber, Daniel, Aela and James, and great grandfather to Lilyrose and Danann.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to MFPA Ireland.

Kathleen Wilson (née McGowan), 61 The Beeches, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Kathleen Wilson (née McGowan), 61 The Beeches and formerly Dreenan, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of Ron, much loved mother of Richard and Ian, cherished sister of Josephine, Eamon, Frankie, Sally, Arden and Bernadette. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Lucy and Karen, grandchildren Elly and Harry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Monday at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm.



The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired please, directly to COPD Support Ireland at http://copd.ie/donate/

James Nicholls, Leaght, Convoy and formerly of Birkenhead, England

The death has taken place January 29th 2021 at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Nicholls, Leaght, Convoy and formerly of Birkenhead.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and Johanna (Joyce), and brother of Albert, Brian, Peter and the late Margaret.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon on Sunday at 1pm.

Interment later in Landican Cemetery, Birkenhead.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Willie Sweeney, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred of Willie Sweeney, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward.

His remains are reposing from his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the new cemetery in Leitirmacaward.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish of Dungloe webcam.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Liam Mullin, Castle Street, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Castle Street. Removal on Sunday at 11am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town for funeral Mass at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey Cemetery.



Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. Due to government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings house and funeral Mass are private to family.

Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maura Floyd, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home took place on Saturday evening going to St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Church Graveyard, Crossroads.

Rosary and funeral Mass can be viewed on https/www.facebook.com/stmaryscessiaghoneill



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Directors.

Lizzy Doherty, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzy Doherty (Pat), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Sunday, January 31 at 11.30am in St Mary's Church, Clonmany, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please. Maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together facebook page.

Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his home of Mícheal Roarty, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, sons Michael and Charlie, daughter Kathleen, sister Bella, brothers Hughie and Martin, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren; Liam, Sinéad, Síle Kate, Ara, Charlie and Louis and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Kathleen's residence in Knockastoller.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday, January 31, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mícheal's Funeral Mass on Sunday can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 1pm.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Máire Obertelli, Hillhead, Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Máire Obertelli, formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sister of Eileen Curran and Seamus McGee (Ardara), Goldie Conaghan (Killybegs) and Patrick McGee (Ballyshannon).

Funeral Mass in Church of our Lady of Willesden on February 4, followed by cremation. Ashes will be interred in Ardara at a later date.

