Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 1

Bernadette Smith, Carrownaffe, Moville

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Bernadette Smith, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Requiem Mass on St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish website www.stcolumbadrung.net

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Annie Sweeney, Lower Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Annie Sweeney, Lower Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her sister, Cathy and John Campbell’s home, Lower Carrowcannon.

Her remains will be brought to St Fionan's Church, Falcarragh on Monday evening for rosary at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on MCNmedia.tv/camera/tfionanschurchfalcarragh

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Robert (Robbie) Mahon, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Mahon, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

He died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

He was the beloved partner of Margaret, much loved brother of Irene and the late Howard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sister, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live on Tuesday from Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm via the Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current restrictions, the funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Mealla Whelan, Stracomber Hill, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin of Mealla Whelan, Stracomber Hill, Bundoran, daughter of Sinead and Aiden.

Removal on Monday to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for Mass of the Angels at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mealla’s funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Teresa Doherty, Coolmore, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Teresa Doherty, Coolmore, Rossnowlagh.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her brothers Willie John, Kildoney, Ballyshannon; Pat, Donegal Town, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Daughter of the predeceased Patsy and Eileen and brother Gerry.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

The house, wake and funeral will be private to family please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Bríd Harkin (née Gallagher), Dunlewey and formerly Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at her home of Bríd Harkin (née Gallagher), Dunlewey and formerly of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.



Sadly missed by her loving husband Danny, mother Mary (Phat), sons Liam and Michael, daughters Fiona, Maggie and Philomena, brothers Patsy and Willie, sisters Maureen and Eileen, in-laws and partners; Mairead, Owenie, Hughie and Carolina, grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Matthew, Sophie, Noah, Holly, Gabriela and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary can be viewed tonight (Sunday) on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page at 8pm.

Bríd's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 12 noon on Tuesday.

William “Billy” Freeborn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh

The unexpected death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of William “Billy” Freeborn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sadie. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Joyce and Carol, his grandchildren, his brothers, sisters-in-law, all extended family and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh on Wednesday for 2pm Funeral Service with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private to family please.

Charlie Ferry, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and formerly Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Charlie Ferry (Charlie Phaidí Hárlaigh), Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and formerly of Seascann Beag, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah, his son Patrick, his brothers Micheál and Pádraig, grandchildren; Patrick and Kellie, his daughter in law Rose, sisters in law, Bridget and Mary and all his extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday at 11am.

Charlie's remains will be taken to the new cemetery, Annagry (via his residence in Doire na Mainséar) for burial arriving at approximately 12.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam at 11am on Tuesday.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Dick Butler, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Dick Butler, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters, Janet, Marion and Breda, son Chris, grandchildren Cerys, Liam, Caithlin, Oisin and Aoibhin, brothers Timmy, Jimmy, Liam, Martin, Mick and Sonny (predeceased), sisters, Mary, Angela and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, Hubert and James and their families, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Monday at 9pm.

Requiem Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Breakthrough Cancer Research (Ovarian Cancer), donations can be made on the following link: https://www.breakthroughcancerresearch.ie/donate/.

James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town and formerly of 'Mac's Drains'.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Survived by the mother of his children, Geraldine, he was a beloved father to Barry, Siobhan, Seamus, Sean and Arlene, and grandfather of Sophie, Shane, Ciara, Amber, Daniel, Aela and James, and great grandfather to Lilyrose and Danann.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to MFPA Ireland.

Kathleen Wilson (née McGowan), 61 The Beeches, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Kathleen Wilson (née McGowan), 61 The Beeches and formerly Dreenan, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of Ron, much loved mother of Richard and Ian, cherished sister of Josephine, Eamon, Frankie, Sally, Arden and Bernadette. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Lucy and Karen, grandchildren Elly and Harry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Monday at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm.



The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired please, directly to COPD Support Ireland at http://copd.ie/donate/

