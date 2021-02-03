Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, February 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Teesie Mc Tague, nee Mc Elhinney, Moville



The death has taken place of Teesie Mc Tague, nee Mc Elhinney, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 4 in St. Pius X Church, Moville at 12 Noon followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Residents Fund of Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home, Fahan or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

Funeral mass can be view live on St. Pius X Webcam.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial are strictly for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Anthony Reynolds, Moville





The death has taken place of Anthony Reynolds, St Finian's Park, Moville.

Anthony's Requiem Mass is on Thursday, February 4 at 10am in St Pius X Church, Moville with burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

John Lynagh, Carrigart



The death has taken place of John Lynagh, Umlagh, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 4 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary McLaughlin, Glengad, Malin



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (Jecky), Rosshead, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday morning, February 4 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin for requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Karen McGuire, Raphoe



The death has taken place of Karen McGuire nee Walsh, 48 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe formerly Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

In accordance to HSE and Government covid 19 guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday morning going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am requiem Mass which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with burial afterwards in the Conwal cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Conal Byrne, Muckross, Kilcar



The death has taken place of Conal Byrne, Muckross, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at his home this evening, Monday, February 1 at 7pm.

Removal from his home Wednesday morning, February 3rd at 11.30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Internment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Croí or Cancer Care West c/o of any family member.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral is private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Robbie White, Drumbuoy, Lifford



The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor of Robbie White Drumbuoy, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Gloria, much-loved father of Salena, Alan and Elaine, dearly loved grandfather of Rachael, James, Mark and Lorcàn and brother of the late Raymond, Thomas, Johnny and Sadie.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Patrick`s Church, Murlog webcam on Wednesday, February 3, at 11am.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Julie McNair nee Brown, Beagh, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Julie McNair nee Brown, Beagh, Manorcunningham.

Interment at Rye Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 2.30pm

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Lung and Fibrosis Association c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Director.

Wake funeral and interment are private to family members only and limited to 10 people.

William “Billy” Freeborn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh

The unexpected death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of William “Billy” Freeborn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sadie. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Joyce and Carol, his grandchildren, his brothers, sisters-in-law, all extended family and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh on Wednesday for 2pm Funeral Service with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private to family please.

James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of James McLaughlin, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal Town and formerly of 'Mac's Drains'.

Survived by the mother of his children, Geraldine, he was a beloved father to Barry, Siobhan, Seamus, Sean and Arlene, and grandfather of Sophie, Shane, Ciara, Amber, Daniel, Aela and James, and great grandfather to Lilyrose and Danann.



Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to MFPA Ireland.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Monday, February 1 from 6 pm. Removal from there on Wednesday, February 3 going to St Agatha's Church, Clar for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only, please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: St Agatha's Church, Clar Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming Donegal

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to MFPA Ireland.

