Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Mollie Mulligan, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Mollie Mulligan, Boradruma House, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Thursday, February 4 for requiem Mass at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Margaret Noel Alcorn, Churchill



The death has taken place at her late residence of Margaret Noel Alcorn, nee McGrenra, Killmore, Churchill.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Friday, February 5 followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/churchill

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

No Mass Cards please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fr Peter McVerry Trust c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Teesie Mc Tague, nee Mc Elhinney, Moville

The death has taken place of Teesie Mc Tague, nee Mc Elhinney, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 4 in St. Pius X Church, Moville at 12 Noon followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Residents Fund of Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home, Fahan or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

Funeral mass can be view live on St. Pius X Webcam.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial are strictly for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Anthony Reynolds, Moville



The death has taken place of Anthony Reynolds, St Finian's Park, Moville.

Anthony's Requiem Mass is on Thursday, February 4 at 10am in St Pius X Church, Moville with burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

John Lynagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Lynagh, Umlagh, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 4 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary McLaughlin, Glengad, Malin



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (Jecky), Rosshead, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday morning, February 4 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin for requiem Mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Karen McGuire, Raphoe



The death has taken place of Karen McGuire nee Walsh, 48 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe formerly Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

In accordance to HSE and Government covid 19 guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday morning going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am requiem Mass which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with burial afterwards in the Conwal cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

