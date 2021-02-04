Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, February 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Charlie Boyle, formerly Taylor's Hill, Galway City and Arranmore Island, Donegal

The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, St. Mary's Nursing Home, Shantalla, formerly Maunsells Road, Taylo's Hill, Galway City and Arranmore Island, Donegal



The last Captain of the Naomh Eanna, Charlie passed away, peacefully, at the age of 92, in the loving care of the staff at St Mary’s Nursing Home, with his devoted wife and children by his side.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary (Mamie), he was the much loved father of Grace, Danny, Mary and Phil; beloved father-in-law to Ciaran, Hugh, Mary and Frederique.

Charlie will be very sadly missed and mourned by his children, grandchildren: Colm, Catherine, Conor Doyle, Charlie Ward, Amy, Patrick, Charlie Boyle, Annie, Conor Boyle, Una and Claire and the extended Boyle and McCauley families and his wider circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 5 at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Presentation Road. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery, via Maunsells Road. The attendance at the church, outside the church door and at the cemetery will be limited to 10 people.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the RNLI at https://www.idonate.ie/299_rnli.htmlr or to the Poor Clare Sisters, Nuns’ Island, Galway.

To view the Requiem Mass online on Friday at 11am please go to: https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-josephs-church-galway Also found on St. Joseph’s Parish Church Galway website.

Sean Gallagher, Dunshaughlin, Meath and Raphoe



The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath and late of Raphoe, (and also of UK until 1974, Blackhorse Avenue and Ratoath Stores until 1996).

He died peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of the late Frances and brother of the late Michael, Gerard, Laurence and Ceiline, Sean will be sadly missed by his children Michelle, Ann, Peter and Barry, his sisters Phil and Bernie, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will be held at 12 noon on Friday in St. Patrick and Seachnaill's Church, Dunshaughlin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can follow the Mass at https://www.churchservices.tv/dunshaughlin

Michael Courtney, Scotch, Ballyharry, Lecamy, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Michael Courtney, Scotch, Ballyharry, Lecamy, Carndonagh.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Bocan at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to friends only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at her home of Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

All enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Director on 087 761 8864.

Mollie Mulligan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Mollie Mulligan, Boradruma House, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Thursday, February 4 for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Margaret Noel Alcorn, Churchill

The death has taken place at her late residence of Margaret Noel Alcorn, nee McGrenra, Killmore, Churchill.

Devoted mother to Louise, Tres, Noelle, Bernard, Mark, Declan and Trevor. Sorely missed by sister Mary-joe and brother Denis. Forever remembered and missed by her grandchildren. Deeply regretted by extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Friday, February 5 followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/churchill

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

No Mass Cards please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fr Peter McVerry Trust c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Teesie McTague, nee McElhinney, Moville

The death has taken place of Teesie Mc Tague, nee Mc Elhinney, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 4 in St. Pius X Church, Moville at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Residents Fund of Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home, Fahan or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St. Pius X Webcam.

In compliance with the HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial are strictly for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Anthony Reynolds, Moville



The death has taken place of Anthony Reynolds, St Finian's Park, Moville.



Anthony's Requiem Mass is on Thursday, February 4 at 10am in St Pius X Church, Moville with burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

John Lynagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Lynagh, Umlagh, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 4 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary McLaughlin, Glengad, Malin

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (Jecky), Rosshead, Glengad, Malin.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday morning, February 4 at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Karen McGuire, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Karen McGuire, nee Walsh, 48 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe, formerly Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

In accordance to HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral from her late residence on Thursday morning going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

