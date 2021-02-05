Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 5, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Walter Schaffner, Laghey

- Frances White, Newarthill, Scotland and Ballybofey

- Kathleen (Kay) Murphy, Ballinteer, Dublin and Inishowen

- Charlie Boyle, Galway and Arranmore

- Sean Gallagher, Dunshaughlin, Meath and Raphoe

- Michael Courtney, Carndonagh

- Josephine Grant, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

- Margaret Noel Alcorn, Churchill

Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The death has occurred of Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey



Late of Moorland Guesthouse, he was the beloved husband of Rosemarie, much loved father and father-in-law of Jens and Silke.



A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Frances White (née Griffin), Newarthill, Scotland and formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey



The death has occurred in Newarthill, Scotland of Frances White (née Griffin) formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Jim, Pauline, Mary-Frances and John, dearly loved sister of Liam (Ballybofey) and the late John-James, Peter, Eddie, Anthony, Kathleen, Brigid Walsh (Scotland) and Eileen Kirk (Derry).

Requiem Mass will take place in St Teresa's Church, Newarthill, Scotland on Tuesday at 1 pm under Covid-19 restrictions.

Kathleen (Kay) Murphy (née Doherty/Tim) Ballinteer, Dublin and Inishowen

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) Murphy (née Doherty/Tim), Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin and Inishowen.

She was the dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Ben, Marion, Anne, Theresa, Helena, Sarah and the late Joe jnr. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Brendan, Bobby and Frank, daughter-in-law Helen, her grandchildren Eamon, Keith, Cathriona, Stephen, Niamh, Barry, Ruth, Seán, Niall, Katie, Gareth, Josh and Ella, great-grandchildren Alicia, Valentina, James, Kai, Gabriella, Ava, Caleb, Anna and Amy, sister-in-law Anne (London), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am at St Mary’s Church, Sandyford followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To live stream the church service click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/sandyford

Charlie Boyle, formerly Taylor's Hill, Galway City and Arranmore Island, Donegal

The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, St Mary's Nursing Home, Shantalla, formerly Maunsells Road, Taylor's Hill, Galway City and Arranmore Island, Donegal

The last Captain of the Naomh Eanna, Charlie passed away, peacefully, at the age of 92, in the loving care of the staff at St Mary’s Nursing Home, with his devoted wife and children by his side. Dearly beloved husband of Mary (Mamie), he was the much loved father of Grace, Danny, Mary and Phil; beloved father-in-law to Ciaran, Hugh, Mary and Frederique.

Charlie will be very sadly missed and mourned by his children, grandchildren: Colm, Catherine, Conor Doyle, Charlie Ward, Amy, Patrick, Charlie Boyle, Annie, Conor Boyle, Una and Claire and the extended Boyle and McCauley families and his wider circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am at St Joseph's Church, Presentation Road. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery, via Maunsells Road.

Attendance at the church, outside the church door and at the cemetery will be limited to 10 people in accordance with government guidelines. To view the Requiem Mass online on Friday at 11am please go to: https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-josephs-church-galway also found on St. Joseph’s Parish Church Galway website.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the RNLI at https://www.idonate.ie/299_rnli.htmlr or to the Poor Clare Sisters, Nuns’ Island, Galway.

Sean Gallagher, Dunshaughlin, Meath and Raphoe

The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher of Maelduin, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath and late of Raphoe, (and also of UK until 1974, Blackhorse Avenue and Ratoath Stores until 1996).

He died peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of the late Frances and brother of the late Michael, Gerard, Laurence and Ceiline, Sean will be sadly missed by his children Michelle, Ann, Peter and Barry, his sisters Phil and Bernie, relatives and friends.



Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will be held at 12 noon on Friday in St Patrick and Seachnaill's Church, Dunshaughlin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can follow the Mass at https://www.churchservices.tv/dunshaughlin

Michael Courtney, Scotch, Ballyharry, Lecamy, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Michael Courtney, Scotch, Ballyharry, Lecamy, Carndonagh.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be on Friday in St Mary's Church, Bocan at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to friends only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at her home of Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Margaret Noel Alcorn, Churchill

The death has taken place at her late residence of Margaret Noel Alcorn, nee McGrenra, Killmore, Churchill.

Devoted mother to Louise, Tres, Noelle, Bernard, Mark, Declan and Trevor. Sorely missed by sister Mary-joe and brother Denis. Forever remembered and missed by her grandchildren. Deeply regretted by extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Friday followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

The service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/churchill

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

No Mass Cards please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fr Peter McVerry Trust c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

