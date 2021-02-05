Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 5, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Owenie Gallagher, Bunbeg

- Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar

- Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Dublin, Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin

- Liam O'Donnell, Buncrana

- Isobel Stewart, Dunfanaghy

- Walter Schaffner, Laghey

- Frances White, Newarthill, Scotland and Ballybofey

- Kathleen (Kay) Murphy, Ballinteer, Dublin and Inishowen

- Josephine Grant, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

Owenie Gallagher, Burma Rd, Bunbeg, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place of Owenie Gallagher (Owenie Dhónaill hAnraí), Burma Rd, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his sisters Noreen, Grace, Moira and Margaret; his brothers Daniel, Henry, Paul and Seán; his nieces Karen, Emma, Gracie, Lauren, Estelle, Hannah, Graceann, Lorraine, Kerry and Mikkie; his nephews Neil Paul, Stephen, Rory, Danny, Daniel, Mark, Ian, Danny and Matt and all his extended family.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only. Mass will be broadcast live on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar



His remains are arriving at his home at 7pm on Friday via Shalvey, Kilcar. Removal Sunday at 1.30pm for Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 2pm followed by burial in Kilcar Cemetery.

Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Mespil Road, Dublin and late of Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Catherine McWilliams née McDaid of Dublin and late of Coleraine, Derry and Ballyliffin.

Beloved wife of James and treasured mother to her nine daughters, Antoinette, Catherine, Margaret, Lisa, Marthena, Carmel, Francesca, Olivia and Marion. Deeply missed by her 32 grandchildren and her much loved sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday in St Mary’s Church, Clonmany at 12 noon. It can be followed on the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Liam O'Donnell, Gortyarrigan, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Liam O'Donnell, Gortyarrigan, Linsfort.

Formerly of O'Donnells Supermarket, Buncrana. Deeply saddened by his loss are loving wife Sadie and son Liam; daughter-in-law Ania and granddaughter Leanna-Grace; brothers Paddy, Barney, Colm; sisters Evelyn and Marian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

The Rosary and wake prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday evening at 6pm. These will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday in St Mary's Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only please. House is strictly private.

Isobel Stewart, Bogside, Kill, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place of Isobel Stewart, Bogside Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Clondahorkey Cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The death has occurred of Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey



Late of Moorland Guesthouse, he was the beloved husband of Rosemarie, much loved father and father-in-law of Jens and Silke.



A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Frances White (née Griffin), Newarthill, Scotland and formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey



The death has occurred in Newarthill, Scotland of Frances White (née Griffin) formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Jim, Pauline, Mary-Frances and John, dearly loved sister of Liam (Ballybofey) and the late John-James, Peter, Eddie, Anthony, Kathleen, Brigid Walsh (Scotland) and Eileen Kirk (Derry).

Requiem Mass will take place in St Teresa's Church, Newarthill, Scotland on Tuesday at 1 pm under Covid-19 restrictions.

Kathleen (Kay) Murphy (née Doherty/Tim) Ballinteer, Dublin and Inishowen

The peaceful death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) Murphy (née Doherty/Tim), Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin and Inishowen.

She was the dearly beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Ben, Marion, Anne, Theresa, Helena, Sarah and the late Joe jnr. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Brendan, Bobby and Frank, daughter-in-law Helen, her grandchildren Eamon, Keith, Cathriona, Stephen, Niamh, Barry, Ruth, Seán, Niall, Katie, Gareth, Josh and Ella, great-grandchildren Alicia, Valentina, James, Kai, Gabriella, Ava, Caleb, Anna and Amy, sister-in-law Anne (London), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am at St Mary’s Church, Sandyford followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To live stream the church service click on this link https://www.churchservices.tv/sandyford

Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has occurred at her home of Josephine Grant, Ardnascanlon, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

