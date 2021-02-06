Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 6

The following deaths have taken place:



- Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan), Lossett, Churchill

- Owenie Gallagher, Bunbeg

- Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar

- Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Dublin, Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin

- Liam O'Donnell, Buncrana

- Isobel Stewart, Dunfanaghy

- Walter Schaffner, Laghey

- Frances White, Newarthill, Scotland and Ballybofey



Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan), Lossett, Churchill

The death has occurred of Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill.

Peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving and caring family.

Predeceased by husband Danny. Devoted mother to daughters Anne O'Donnell (Kilmacrennan), Margaret Diver (Trentagh), Geraldine Neils (Lossett); son's John (Lossett), Danny (Lossett), Michael (Lossett) and Charley (Creeslough). Sorely missed by sisters Frances McLaughlin (Tirargus, Gartan), Bridie Porter (Bridgend) and brother John Connaghan (Whitehill, Gartan).

Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill on Monday, February 8 at 12 noon followed by burial in Gartan cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. Family Flowers only please.

Owenie Gallagher, Burma Road, Bunbeg, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place of Owenie Gallagher (Owenie Dhónaill hAnraí), Burma Ròad, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his sisters Noreen, Grace, Moira and Margaret; his brothers Daniel, Henry, Paul and Seán; his nieces Karen, Emma, Gracie, Lauren, Estelle, Hannah, Graceann, Lorraine, Kerry and Mikkie; his nephews Neil Paul, Stephen, Rory, Danny, Daniel, Mark, Ian, Danny and Matt and all his extended family.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg tomorrow, Sunday, February 7m at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only. Mass will be broadcast live on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Kevin Gillespie, Muckross, Kilcar

His remains are reposing at his home. Removal tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, at 1.30pm for Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 2pm followed by burial in Kilcar cemetery.

Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Mespil Road, Dublin and late of Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid) of Dublin and late of Coleraine, Derry and Ballyliffin.

Beloved wife of James and treasured mother to her nine daughters, Antoinette, Catherine, Margaret, Lisa, Marthena, Carmel, Francesca, Olivia and Marion. Deeply missed by her 32 grandchildren and her much loved sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Due to Government restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 8, in St Mary’s Church, Clonmany at 12 noon. It can be followed on the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Liam O'Donnell, Gortyarrigan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Liam O'Donnell, Gortyarrigan, Linsfort.

Formerly of O'Donnells Supermarket, Buncrana. Deeply saddened by his loss are loving wife Sadie and son Liam; daughter-in-law Ania and granddaughter Leanna-Grace; brothers Paddy, Barney, Colm; sisters Evelyn and Marian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

The Rosary and wake prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel this Saturday evening, February 6 at 6pm. These will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, in St Mary's Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only please. House is strictly private.

Isobel Stewart, Bogside, Kill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Isobel Stewart, Bogside Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, at 2pm with burial afterwards in Clondahorkey cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The death has occurred of Walter Schaffner, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

Late of Moorland Guesthouse, he was the beloved husband of Rosemarie, much loved father and father-in-law of Jens and Silke.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Frances White (née Griffin), Newarthill, Scotland and formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Newarthill, Scotland of Frances White (née Griffin) formerly of Corgary, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Jim, Pauline, Mary-Frances and John, dearly loved sister of Liam (Ballybofey) and the late John-James, Peter, Eddie, Anthony, Kathleen, Brigid Walsh (Scotland) and Eileen Kirk (Derry).

Requiem Mass will take place in St Teresa's Church, Newarthill, Scotland on Tuesday, February 9 at 1pm under Covid-19 restrictions.