Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 7

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Noreen Stafford (née McFadden)

- Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill 

- Ronan Lavery, Milford

- Christy McConnellogue, Keelogs, Churchill and Chesterfield

Noreen Stafford (née McFadden)

The death has occurred Noreen Stafford (née McFadden) of Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co. Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart, Co. Donegal on the morning of January, 18.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Noreen. 

Noreen's cortège will leave St. Erasmus Church, Aghada, on Monday February 8t at 12 noon, after a private Requiem Mass, pausing in Ballyvaloon, continuing then to the Ash Tree Cross, turning right there and continuing on to pass through Whitegate and on to the conclusion of the private funeral service.


 
Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill
 
The death has taken place at the residence of Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill on Monday, February 8 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Gartan cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ronan Lavery, Milford

The death has occurred of Ronan Lavery, Milford.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchservices.tv/milford at 11am on Tuesday, February 9 followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co. Cavan.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the funeral and cremation are strictly private to family only.

Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill

The death has occurred of Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield and  formerly Keelogs, Churchill,

Christy will be buried in Chesterfield at a later date.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

