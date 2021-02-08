

Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Ramelton

- Kathleen Campbell (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Mespil Road, Co Dublin and formerly of Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- Noreen Stafford (née McFadden), Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart

- Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill

- Ronan Lavery, Milford

- Christy McConnellogue, Keelogs, Churchill and Chesterfield



Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death occurred yesterday, Sunday, February 7 and in her 90th year, of Eileen Thornton, Park View, Athboy and formerly of Drumherrive, Ramelton. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beauford House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John, her parents John and Ellen, sisters Sarah, Ruth and Kathleen, brothers William and James. Beloved mother of Christy, Sally (Reilly), Liz (Gough).

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Andy, Aoife, Darren, Claire, Rósisín, Liam, great-grandson Cillian, daughter-in-law Adrienne, sons-in-law Tommy and Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal will take place tomorrow, Tuesday evening, February 9, from Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy to St. James' Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by burial in St James' cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral is restricted to family only (Max ten people).



Kathleen Campbell (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell, (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles. She died peacefully on February 6.

Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Cathal, Anne Marie and Eileen and loving mother-in-law of Witold, James and Louise. Devoted grandmother to Kalina, Ellen, Grace, Anna, Danny, Julia, Conor and Meg.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, daughter and sons in law, grandchildren, sisters (Ellen, Marie and Nancy) nephews and nieces and all her many relatives and friends.



Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Mespil Road, Co Dublin and formerly of Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin, Clonmany



The peaceful death has taken place of Catherine McWilliams (née McDaid), Mespil Road, Co Dublin and formerly of Coleraine, Co Derry and Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Clonmany today, Monday, February 8, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines funeral is private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors: (086) 0736402

Noreen Stafford (née McFadden) Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has occurred Noreen Stafford (née McFadden) of Ballyvaloon, Whitegate, Co. Cork and Aughalatty, Carrigart on the morning of January, 18.

A lover of animals and the outdoors, Noreen is survived and sadly missed by her sister Sheila (Douglas), brothers Thomas (Donegal), Andy (Glasgow) remembering also the late Donald (Donegal), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and also Gerald. Noreen will be deeply missed by family, close friends and her wonderful neighbours.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Noreen.

The cortège will leave St. Erasmus Church, Aghada, today, Monday February 8 at 12 noon, after a private Requiem Mass, pausing in Ballyvaloon, continuing then to the Ash Tree Cross, turning right there and continuing on to pass through Whitegate and on to the conclusion of the private funeral service.



Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill



The death has taken place at the residence of Margaret Nelis (née Connaghan) Lossett, Churchill.

Devoted mother to daughters, Anne O'Donnell, (Kilmacrennan), Margaret Diver (Trentagh), Geraldine Neils (Lossett) sons, John (Lossett), Danny (Lossett), Michael (Lossett) and Charley (Creeslough). Sorely missed by sisters Frances McLaughlin (Tirargus, Gartan) Bridie Porter (Bridgend) and brother John Connaghan (Whitehill, Gartan).

Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Her Funeral Mass takes place today, Monday, February 8 at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

It will be followed by burial in Gartan cemetery.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ronan Lavery, Milford

The death has occurred of Ronan Lavery, 12 Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Milford. He died peacefully in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home Convoy on Wednesday, February 3. Devoted husband to wife, Susan. Much loved father Neil, Philomena, Jacqueline, Josephine and Mandy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren and extended family members Milford.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9 and can be viewed on https://churchservices.tv/milford

It will be followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co Cavan.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral and cremation are strictly private to family only.



Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place on Saturday last, February 6 in Chesterfield, England of Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield and formerly Keelogs, Churchill. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, sons John and Michael, sister Margo, Glenfin, brothers Michael, Canada, Tony, Co Clare and pre-deceased by brothers Brendan and Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He will be buried in Chesterfield at a later date.

