Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, February 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teresa (Tessa) Beades (née Haughey), Swords, Dublin/Ardara

- Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grier, Glen Lower, Ramelton

- Vincent Tinney, formerly Kiltoal, Convoy

- Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Ramelton

- Kathleen Campbell (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

- Ronan Lavery, Milford

- Christy McConnellogue, Keelogs, Churchill and Chesterfield



Teresa (Tessa) Beades (née Haughey), Swords, Dublin/Ardara

The death occurred yesterday, Sunday, February 7, of Teresa (Tessa) Beades (née Haughey), Swords, Dublin/Ardara, (peacefully) at Beechtree Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and son Micheal. Sorely missed by her son Ciaran, daughters Marian and Pauline, grandchildren Paula, Mark, Liam and Amber, great-grandchildren Madeleine, Nancy, Sonny, Maisie, Sienna and Bobby, sons-in-law Rafi and Josy, daughter-in-law Margaret and her many friends made over the years during a life well lived.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9.

You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords from 10am. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital today, Monday, February 8, of Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Fionnuala and adored father of Jane, Michael, Catherine, Lisa and Joanna. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law, nine grandchildren, his nieces, nephews and cousins. Welcomed into Eternity by his sisters Maura and Patricia.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 10, on the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Facebook page. Burial will take place afterwards in Leck Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grier, Glen Lower, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grier, Glen Lower, Ramelton

Dearly loved sister of Andy and Molly.

Requiem Mass in St Peter's Church, Milford tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9 at 1pm followed by interment in Tully Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Deeply regretted by her brother and sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Due to current Government and HSE regulations the wake, funeral and Mass are private to family only with a limit of ten people permitted to Mass and funeral. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services web cam St. Peter's Church, Milford.

Vincent Tinney, formerly Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has taken place in England of Vincent Tinney formerly Kiltoal, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in England this week with funeral and burial to be arranged in Convoy at a later date.

Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death occurred yesterday, Sunday, February 7 and in her 90th year, of Eileen Thornton, Park View, Athboy and formerly of Drumherrive, Ramelton. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beauford House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John, her parents John and Ellen, sisters Sarah, Ruth and Kathleen, brothers William and James. Beloved mother of Christy, Sally (Reilly), Liz (Gough).

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Andy, Aoife, Darren, Claire, Rósisín, Liam, great-grandson Cillian, daughter-in-law Adrienne, sons-in-law Tommy and Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal will take place tomorrow, Tuesday evening, February 9, from Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy to St. James' Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by burial in St James' cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral is restricted to family only (Max ten people).

Kathleen Campbell (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell, (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles. She died peacefully on February 6.

Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Cathal, Anne Marie and Eileen and loving mother-in-law of Witold, James and Louise. Devoted grandmother to Kalina, Ellen, Grace, Anna, Danny, Julia, Conor and Meg.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, daughter and sons in law, grandchildren, sisters (Ellen, Marie and Nancy) nephews and nieces and all her many relatives and friends.

Ronan Lavery, Milford

The death has occurred of Ronan Lavery, 12 Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Milford. He died peacefully in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home Convoy on Wednesday, February 3. Devoted husband to wife, Susan. Much loved father Neil, Philomena, Jacqueline, Josephine and Mandy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren and extended family members Milford.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9 and can be viewed on https://churchservices.tv/milford

It will be followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co Cavan.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral and cremation are strictly private to family only.

Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place on Saturday last, February 6 in Chesterfield, England of Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield and formerly Keelogs, Churchill. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, sons John and Michael, sister Margo, Glenfin, brothers Michael, Canada, Tony, Co Clare and pre-deceased by brothers Brendan and Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He will be buried in Chesterfield at a later date.

