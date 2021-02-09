Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 9

The following deaths have taken place:

Patrick (Pat) Mc Menamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McMenamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home Convoy.

Beloved husband of Sadie, and much loved father of John and Patrick, cherished brother of Catherine and the late John, Jimmy, Nora, Mary, Bridget and Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, sister, daughters-in-law Una and Audrey, grandchildren Patrick, Sinead, Aoibhe and Cara, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rosary will be streamed live tonight Tuesday, February 9, from the Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 9pm via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Requiem Mass will be streamed live tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, from the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Roisin O'Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny/ Moville



The death has taken place of Roisin O’Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny and formerly of Moville, , peacefully, in the wonderful care of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her sister Carmel McDonagh, her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, at 2pm in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family and friends only please (maximum of ten people permitted). Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://movilleparish.com/media.html

Eileen Brennan (née Mahon), The Glebe, Donegal town, Donegal/Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eileen Brennan (nee Mahon) of The Glebe, Donegal town and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her loving husband Peter. Deeply missed by her sister Lily Treacy, her children Irene, John, Peter, Mary, Manus, Ann, Máirtín, Fergus, her sons and daughters in law, her 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, her cousins, nieces and nephews, her carers and her many friends made over the years during a life well lived.

Remains reposing at the family home. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday morning, February 10 at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

House strictly private to family only please. Due to Covid-19 and Government guidelines, only ten people are permitted to attend the Funeral Mass. Social distancing at all times, please. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society, New Row, Donegal town, Co. Donegal

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Patrick Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan



The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home of Patrick Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan.

Beloved husband of the late May and much loved dad of Fiona, Sean, Ciara, Garrett, Fergal, Nuala, Mura and Eamon. Patrick will be forever loved and sadly missed by his daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rosary and prayers for the deceased will be streamed live this Tuesday evening, February 9, at 6pm on http://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, February 10 in St Mura's Church, Fahan, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

Teresa (Tessa) Beades (née Haughey), Swords, Dublin/Ardara

The death occurred on Sunday, February 7 of Teresa (Tessa) Beades (née Haughey), Swords, Dublin/Ardara, (peacefully) at Beechtree Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and son Micheal. Sorely missed by her son Ciaran, daughters Marian and Pauline, grandchildren Paula, Mark, Liam and Amber, great-grandchildren Madeleine, Nancy, Sonny, Maisie, Sienna and Bobby, sons-in-law Rafi and Josy, daughter-in-law Margaret and her many friends made over the years during a life well lived

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place today, Tuesday, February 9.

You can view the Funeral Mass live on webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords from 10am. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday, Monday, February 8, of Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Fionnuala and adored father of Jane, Michael, Catherine, Lisa and Joanna. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law, nine grandchildren, his nieces, nephews and cousins. Welcomed into Eternity by his sisters Maura and Patricia.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday, February 10, on the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Facebook page. Burial will take place afterwards in Leck cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grier, Glen Lower, Ramelton

The death has occurred at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Grier, Glen Lower, Ramelton

Dearly loved sister of Andy and Molly.

Requiem Mass in St Peter's Church, Milford today, Tuesday, February 9, at 1pm followed by interment in Tully Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Deeply regretted by her brother and sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Due to current Government and HSE regulations the funeral and Mass are private to family only with a limit of ten people permitted. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services web cam St. Peter's Church, Milford.

Vincent Tinney, formerly Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has taken place in England of Vincent Tinney formerly Kiltoal, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in England this week with funeral and burial to be arranged in Convoy at a later date.

Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death occurred on Sunday, February 7 and in her 90th year, of Eileen Thornton, Park View, Athboy and formerly of Drumherrive, Ramelton. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beauford House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John, her parents John and Ellen, sisters Sarah, Ruth and Kathleen, brothers William and James. Beloved mother of Christy, Sally (Reilly), Liz (Gough).

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Andy, Aoife, Darren, Claire, Rósisín, Liam, great-grandson Cillian, daughter-in-law Adrienne, sons-in-law Tommy and Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal will take place this Tuesday evening, February 9, from Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy to St. James' Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by burial in St James' cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral is restricted to family only (Max ten people).

Kathleen Campbell (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell, (née Harkins), Rockaway Point, New York and Drumbeigh, Mountcharles. She died peacefully on February 6.

Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Cathal, Anne Marie and Eileen and loving mother-in-law of Witold, James and Louise. Devoted grandmother to Kalina, Ellen, Grace, Anna, Danny, Julia, Conor and Meg.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, daughter and sons in law, grandchildren, sisters (Ellen, Marie and Nancy) nephews and nieces and all her many relatives and friends.

Ronan Lavery, Milford

The death has occurred of Ronan Lavery, 12 Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Milford. He died peacefully in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home Convoy on Wednesday, February 3. Devoted husband to wife, Susan. Much loved father Neil, Philomena, Jacqueline, Josephine and Mandy. Sadly missed by his grandchildren and extended family members Milford.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11am today, Tuesday, February 9 and can be viewed on https://churchservices.tv/milford

It will be followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium Co Cavan.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral and cremation are strictly private to family only.

Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield formerly Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place on Saturday last, February 6 in Chesterfield, England of Christy McConnellogue, Chesterfield and formerly Keelogs, Churchill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, sons John and Michael, sister Margo, Glenfin, brothers Michael, Canada, Tony, Co Clare and pre-deceased by brothers Brendan and Denis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He will be buried in Chesterfield at a later date.

