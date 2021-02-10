Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, February 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan Moss, Croydon, London and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

- Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Down/Castlefin

- Patrick (Pat) Mc Menamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Roisin O'Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny/ Moville

- Eileen Brennan (née Mahon), The Glebe, Donegal town, Donegal/Drumshanbo, Leitrim

- Patrick Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan

- Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Vincent Tinney, formerly Kiltoal, Convoy

- Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Ramelton

Brendan Moss, Croydon, London and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, formerly of Lismuladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon. Much loved son of the late Lizzy and Patrick Moss, and adored father of Brendan, Tracey, Alison, Patrick and Catherine; cherished brother of Hugh, Danny, Columba, Eamon, Veronica, Bernadette, Teresa and Bridget and dearly loved nephew of Teresa McCready and Paddy the Hill Gallen.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 147, Bingham Road, Addiscombe, Croydon, tomorrow, Thursday, February, 11, at 11am Commital afterwards at South London Crematorium, Rowan Road, Streatham SW16 5JG.

Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

The death has occurred of Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford. She was predeceased by her parents Hughie and Myra, and will be lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters, Betty, Myra and husband Frankie, Deirdre and husband Tom, Eddie and wife Ann, Hughie and wife Rose, Aidan and wife Bernie, nieces, nephews, Aunt Noreen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE. and Government guidelines due to Covid-19, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Removal from Kelly's Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe tomorrow, Thursday afternoon, February 11 at 4.20pm going via Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 5pm to repose overnight with 11am requiem mass on Friday morning, which can viewed on:

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University hospital c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Down/Castlefin



The sudden death has taken place of Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Co Down. Beloved husband of Elaine, formerly Patterson, Laurel Hill, Castlefin. Son-in-law of Wendy and Jim. Brother-in-law of Gareth, Julie Ann, Stephanie and Aaran. Beloved uncle of Jamie and Charlie. And his family in England and New Zealand.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to RNLI care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Patrick (Pat) Mc Menamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McMenamin, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home Convoy.

Beloved husband of Sadie, and much loved father of John and Patrick, cherished brother of Catherine and the late John, Jimmy, Nora, Mary, Bridget and Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, sister, daughters-in-law Una and Audrey, grandchildren Patrick, Sinead, Aoibhe and Cara, nephews and nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live today, Wednesday, February 10, from the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Roisin O'Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny/ Moville



The death has taken place of Roisin O’Donnell, 43 Aylesbury, Freshford, Kilkenny and formerly of Moville, , peacefully, in the wonderful care of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her sister Carmel McDonagh, her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held today, Wednesday, February 10, at 2pm in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family and friends only please (maximum of ten people permitted). Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://movilleparish.com/media.html

Eileen Brennan (née Mahon), The Glebe, Donegal town, Donegal/Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eileen Brennan (née Mahon) of The Glebe, Donegal town and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her loving husband Peter. Deeply missed by her sister Lily Treacy, her children Irene, John, Peter, Mary, Manus, Ann, Máirtín, Fergus, her sons and daughters in law, her 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, her cousins, nieces and nephews, her carers and her many friends made over the years during a life well lived.

Requiem Mass this Wednesday morning, February 10, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

House strictly private to family only please. Due to Covid-19 and Government guidelines, only ten people are permitted to attend the Funeral Mass. Social distancing at all times, please. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society, New Row, Donegal town.

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Patrick Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan



The death has occured at Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home of Patrick Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan.

Beloved husband of the late May and much loved dad of Fiona, Sean, Ciara, Garrett, Fergal, Nuala, Mura and Eamon. Patrick will be forever loved and sadly missed by his daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place today, Wednesday, February 10, in St Mura's Church, Fahan, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday, February 8, of Jim Canney, 8 Portsdale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Fionnuala and adored father of Jane, Michael, Catherine, Lisa and Joanna. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law, nine grandchildren, his nieces, nephews and cousins. Welcomed into Eternity by his sisters Maura and Patricia.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12 noon today, Wednesday, February 10, on the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Facebook page. Burial will take place afterwards in Leck cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Vincent Tinney, formerly Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has taken place in England of Vincent Tinney formerly Kiltoal, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in England this week with funeral and burial to be arranged in Convoy at a later date.

Eileen Thornton (née Moore) Park View, Athboy, Meath/Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death occurred on Sunday, February 7 and in her 90th year, of Eileen Thornton, Park View, Athboy and formerly of Drumherrive, Ramelton. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Beauford House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John, her parents John and Ellen, sisters Sarah, Ruth and Kathleen, brothers William and James. Beloved mother of Christy, Sally (Reilly), Liz (Gough).

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Andy, Aoife, Darren, Claire, Rósisín, Liam, great-grandson Cillian, daughter-in-law Adrienne, sons-in-law Tommy and Gerry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass this Wednesday morning, February 10 at 11am followed by burial in St James' cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral is restricted to family only (Max ten people).

