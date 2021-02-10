Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

- Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo

- Brendan Moss, Croydon, London and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

- Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Down/Castlefin

Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place suddenly at Naas University Hospital, Kildare, of Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Enquiries to Darren McGee Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 221 8483.

Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo

The death has occurred peacefully, at Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone, London of Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo.

Beloved husband of Alice Vaz McMahon (née Fernandes) who predeceased him in 2016, loving father of Anthony Ross and Marie Jacqueline and dear brother of Marie Loreto Murphy (née McMahon). Sadly missed by his family.

In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately. Family Service later in the year.

No flowers please; donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

Brendan Moss, Croydon, London and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, formerly of Lismuladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Much loved son of the late Lizzy and Patrick Moss, and adored father of Brendan, Tracey, Alison, Patrick and Catherine; cherished brother of Hugh, Danny, Columba, Eamon, Veronica, Bernadette, Teresa and Bridget and dearly loved nephew of Teresa McCready and Paddy the Hill Gallen.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 147, Bingham Road, Addiscombe, Croydonon Thursday at 11am. Commital afterwards at South London Crematorium, Rowan Road, Streatham SW16 5JG.

Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

The death has occurred of Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford.

She was predeceased by her parents Hughie and Myra, and will be lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters, Betty, Myra and husband Frankie, Deirdre and husband Tom, Eddie and wife Ann, Hughie and wife Rose, Aidan and wife Bernie, nieces, nephews, Aunt Noreen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Kelly's Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Thursday at 4.20pm going via Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 5pm to repose overnight with 11am Requiem Mass on Friday morning, which can viewed on:

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines due to Covid-19, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University hospital c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Down/Castlefin



The sudden death has taken place of Simon Imber, 16 Tullynagee, Comber, Co Down.

Beloved husband of Elaine, formerly Patterson, Laurel Hill, Castlefin. Son-in-law of Wendy and Jim. Brother-in-law of Gareth, Julie Ann, Stephanie and Aaran. Beloved uncle of Jamie and Charlie, and his family in England and New Zealand.

No further funeral details at present.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to RNLI care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

