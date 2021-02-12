Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Noelle McIvor, Ballyshannon

- Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey

- Angela Cassidy, Bundoran

- John Gamble, Castlefin

- Danny Watson, Scotland and Killea

- Michael Fogarty, Kerrytown, Burtonport

- Eddie Gill, Clonmany

- Johnny Gallagher, Larganreagh, Downings

- Philip (Phil) Chambers, Dublin and Burnfoot

- Gerry Kearney, Manorcunningham and Prehen, Derry

- Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

- Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo

- Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

The death has taken place suddenly at home of Noelle McIvor Batchelor’s Walk, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral director 00 44 77 032 104 37.

Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home Letterkenny, of Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Sunday, February 14 from the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, at 11 am, via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only , with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on magheneparish.ie.

John Gamble, Sessiagh, Castlefin



The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Gamble (Big John) Sessiagh, Castlefin.

Much loved son of the late Mary Ellen and John Gamble and dearly loved brother of Bridie and the late Michael, Mary and Rita.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.25am for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please. John's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service.

Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland formerly of Castruse, Killea

The death has occurred of Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Castruse, Killea.

Danny died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Toland), children Patricia, Eamon, Pauline, Nuala and the late Rita. Much loved Granda and great Granda. Loving brother of Dolly, Bridget and Katie.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday, February 16 at St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on YouTube.com - St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, Livestream.

Due to Government restrictions funeral strictly private to family only.

Michael Fogarty, Kerrytown, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Michael Fogarty, Kerrytown, Burtonport; retired solicitor in Dungloe.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.



Mass can be viewed on annagryparish.ie

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Eddie Gill, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Eddie Gill, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE Government guidelines, funeral strictly private to immediate family only please with a maximum of 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Johnny Gallagher, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place in London of Johnny Gallagher, Larganreagh, Downings.

His remains arrived at his late residence in Downings on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Meevagh Parish Church Facebook page.

Philip (Phil) Chambers, Tallaght, Dublin and Burnfoot

The sudden death has taken place at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin of Philip (Phil) Chambers, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Burnfoot.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marie, much loved father of Mark, David, Paul and the late baby Lyndsey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Nadine, Emma and Karla, grandchildren Casie, Lyn, Mia, Anais, Aja, Zenon, Louis, Isla and Luke, great-grandson Harry, his sisters Marie and Rena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in St. Patrick’ Church, Monkstown followed thereafter by interment at Deans Grange Cemetery.

To view the Phil’s Funeral Mass click on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/monkstown

For anyone who would like to pay their respects to Phil, the funeral cortège will be leaving the family home on Saturday morning at 9.10am.

Gerry Kearney, formerly of Ardnadition, Manorcunningham and Prehen, Derry

The death has taken place of Gerry Kearney, formerly of Ardnadition, Manorcunningham and 13 Knoxhill Avenue, Prehen, Derry.

House private please.

Due to ongoing restrictions, funeral restricted to family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary’s Church, Creggan website on Friday, February 12 at 12 noon.

Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place suddenly at Naas University Hospital, Kildare, of Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh.

Remains leaving John McGee and Sons Funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 10.30am, going to St. Patrick’s Church, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines on Covid-19 the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Marie’s funeral Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv/st patricksballyshannon.

Enquiries to Darren McGee Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 221 8483.

Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo

The death has occurred peacefully, at Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone, London of Peter Anthony McMahon, Pettigo.

Beloved husband of Alice Vaz McMahon (née Fernandes) who predeceased him in 2016, loving father of Anthony Ross and Marie Jacqueline and dear brother of Marie Loreto Murphy (née McMahon). Sadly missed by his family.

In accordance with current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately. Family Service later in the year.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford

The death has occurred of Helena Crawford, Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford.

She was predeceased by her parents Hughie and Myra, and will be lovingly missed by her brothers and sisters, Betty, Myra and husband Frankie, Deirdre and husband Tom, Eddie and wife Ann, Hughie and wife Rose, Aidan and wife Bernie, nieces, nephews, Aunt Noreen, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Kelly's Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe took place on Thursday at 4.20pm going via Coolatee, Smokey, Lifford to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 5pm to repose overnight with 11am Requiem Mass on Friday morning, which can viewed on:

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines due to Covid-19, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

