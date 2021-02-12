Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Alistair McClay, Mullins, Donegal Town

- Ciaran Tracey, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

- Noelle McIvor, Ballyshannon

- Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey

- Angela Cassidy, Bundoran

- John Gamble, Castlefin

- Danny Watson, Scotland and Killea

- Philip (Phil) Chambers, Dublin and Burnfoot

- Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

Alistair McClay, Mullins, Donegal Town

The death has taken suddenly home place of Alistair McClay Mullins, Donegal Town.



Funeral arrangements later. Due to current restrictions, the family home is strictly private please.

Ciaran Tracey, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Ciaran Tracey, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Friday, February 12 at 4pm to Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Saturday at 3pm to his late residence.

Remains leaving his late residence on Sunday at 11.30am for requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 12 noon followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Noelle McIvor, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place suddenly at home of Noelle McIvor Batchelor’s Walk, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Non-Covid related.

Private family funeral on Sunday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv.

Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home Letterkenny, of Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Sunday, February 14 from the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, at 11 am, via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on magheneparish.ie.

John Gamble, Sessiagh, Castlefinn



The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Gamble (Big John) Sessiagh, Castlefinn.

Much loved son of the late Mary Ellen and John Gamble and dearly loved brother of Bridie and the late Michael, Mary and Rita.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.25am for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefinn at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please. John's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service.

Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland formerly of Castruse, Killea

The death has occurred of Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Castruse, Killea.

Danny died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Toland), children Patricia, Eamon, Pauline, Nuala and the late Rita. Much loved Granda and great Granda. Loving brother of Dolly, Bridget and Katie.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday, February 16 at St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on YouTube.com - St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, Livestream.

Due to Government restrictions funeral strictly private to family only.

Philip (Phil) Chambers, Tallaght, Dublin and Burnfoot

The sudden death has taken place at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin of Philip (Phil) Chambers, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Burnfoot.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marie, much loved father of Mark, David, Paul and the late baby Lyndsey.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Nadine, Emma and Karla, grandchildren Casie, Lyn, Mia, Anais, Aja, Zenon, Louis, Isla and Luke, great-grandson Harry, his sisters Marie and Rena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday at 10am in St. Patrick’ Church, Monkstown followed thereafter by interment at Deans Grange Cemetery.

To view the Phil’s Funeral Mass click on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/monkstown

For anyone who would like to pay their respects to Phil, the funeral cortège will be leaving the family home on Saturday morning at 9.10am.

Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place suddenly at Naas University Hospital, Kildare, of Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh.

Remains leaving John McGee and Sons Funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 10.30am, going to St. Patrick’s Church, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines on Covid-19 the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Marie’s funeral Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv/st patricksballyshannon.

Enquiries to Darren McGee Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 221 8483.

