Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, February 14

David Campbell, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville



The death has taken place at his home of David Campbell, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director, 00353872498407.

Peadar Murphy, Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Peadar Murphy of ‘Matopos’, 13 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny, formerly of Toome (Co. Antrim) and South Africa. Retired hotelier and publican.

Peadar's remains are reposing at his home.

Peadar died peacefully at home and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen née Regan (Charlestown), daughters, Noeleen (Letterkenny) and Geraldine (Bromley, Kent), sons-in-law Kevin Kiely and Nicholas Empson, sisters Rita Murphy (Kells, Co. Antrim) and Shelagh Murray (Newcastle, Co.Down) brother Charles (Maghera) and extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be limited to a maximium of 10 people only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Mary’s Meals, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Mary Hartigan (née Ward) Bundoran and Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Mary Hartigan (née Ward) Bundoran and Ballyshannon.

Deeply regretted by her husband Pat, sons Barry Burke and Sean Burke, daughter Siobhan Burke, daughters-in-law Clare and Margaret, her sisters Celine, Marjorie, Winifred and Ursula, her brothers Pat and Frank, grandchildren Sinead, Paul, Michael, Karen and Sean, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by her beloved granddaughter Sharon Burke.

Removal on Sunday, February 14 from Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran at 2.20pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only please. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.ie/stpatricksballyshannon

Condolences to the family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinsfunerals.ie.

Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19, the family home, funeral home, church and cemetery is private to family only please.

Dorothy Southern, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dorothy Southern, formerly of Lancashire, England Dorothy at The Lodge, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Much loved mother to Janet (Doherty) and David and mother in law to Fergal and Janice.

“Granny Dot” is sadly missed by grandchildren Ella, Rory, Stephen, Elliott and Matthew, brother Rodney, sister Pat, wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan and remembrance and celebration of life service will take place at a later date in Lancashire, England, where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Fred.

No donations. Family request to just pause and give thought and thanks to all Healthcare and essential workers at this time.

Matthew Lynch, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Matthew (Matt) Lynch of Lisnakelly, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The Rosary and wake prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday, February 13 at 6pm. These will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Remains reposing at Porter's funeral home.

Funeral leaving Porter's Funeral Home, Meenagorey at 10.15am on Sunday, February 14 going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Reqiuem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. With a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Sarah Doherty, Greencastle



The death has taken place of Sarah Doherty nee Radcliffe Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday, February 14 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Paddy Ward, Mayo and Ballybofey





The death has taken place of Paddy Ward, Pine Grove, Rathbawn, Castlebar, Co Mayo, and formerly Ard Mc Carron and Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Monday, February 15 from the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, at 12 noon, via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the

Funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Anne Concarr (nee Mc Hugh) Stonepark, Ardara



The death has taken place at her residence of Anne Concarr (nee Mc Hugh) Stonepark, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her residence, Funeral from there on Monday morning at 11.45am for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines the family home is private to family only and the funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people only.

Anne's funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Pádraig McFadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig Mc Fadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Removal to his home on Monday, February 15.

Wake and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Andrew Stewart, Convoy



The death has taken place in Kettering, England of Andrew Stewart (Rocky), Ballyboe, Convoy. Beloved husband of Tracey, loved and sadly missed by his daughters Lindsey and Jodie, sons in law Gavin and Tynnan, grandchildren Kacey, Kayla, Rhia, Luca, Ariah and Eissa, sisters Maureen and Margo, brothers Joey, Gordon, Sidney and Paul, nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, February 15 at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is private to family only with 10 people permitted. The service can be viewed on the Donegal Presbyterian church Facebook page. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the renal unit Letterkenny University Hospital care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Cornelius (Connie) McNulty, Monreagh, Carrigans



The death has taken place in Brindley Manor nursing home of Cornelius (Connie) McNulty, Monreagh, Carrigans.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines due to Covid-19 the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to family only please with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Connie's remains are reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday, February 13 from 6pm to 8pm with Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.20am going to St Baithin's Church St Johnson for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alistair McClay, Mullins, Donegal Town

The death has taken suddenly at his home of Alistair McClay Mullins, Donegal Town. Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm on Sunday, February 14 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The funeral service can be viewed on Facebook. Due to current restrictions, the family home and funeral is private please.

Noelle McIvor, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place suddenly at home of Noelle McIvor Batchelor’s Walk, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Non-Covid related.

Private family funeral on Sunday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv.

Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home Letterkenny, of Mamie Long, Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Sunday, February 14 from the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, at 11 am, via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal on Monday morning February 15 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on magheneparish.ie.

John Gamble, Sessiagh, Castlefinn



The death has taken place at Galway University Hospital of John Gamble (Big John) Sessiagh, Castlefinn.

Much loved son of the late Mary Ellen and John Gamble and dearly loved brother of Bridie and the late Michael, Mary and Rita.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.25am for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefinn at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please. John's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the The Urney and Castlefin Parish Streaming Service.

Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland formerly of Castruse, Killea

The death has occurred of Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Castruse, Killea.

Danny died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Toland), children Patricia, Eamon, Pauline, Nuala and the late Rita. Much loved Granda and great Granda. Loving brother of Dolly, Bridget and Katie.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday, February 16 at St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on YouTube.com - St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, Livestream.

Due to Government restrictions funeral strictly private to family only.

