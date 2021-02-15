Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret O'Presco, Donegal Town

- Isa Brennan, Raphoe

- Ann Gildea, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Keys, Greencastle

- John McGilloway, Malin Head

- Georgina McEvoy, Ramelton

- Noel McConnell, Raphoe and Lifford

- Anne Kelly, Letterkenny

- David Campbell, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville

- Peadar Murphy, Letterkenny

- Dorothy Southern, Letterkenny

- Paddy Ward, Mayo and Ballybofey

- Anne Concarr (nee Mc Hugh) Stonepark, Ardara

- Pádraig McFadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Andrew Stewart, Convoy

- Alistair McClay, Mullins, Donegal Town

- Angela Cassidy, Bundoran

- Danny Watson, Scotland and Killea

Margaret O'Presco, Donegal Town



The death has taken of Margaret O’Presco of Tawnagh, Donegal Town. She will be dearly remembered by her daughter Clare and Natalie, grandchildren Eloise, Pablo and Millie and her son in law Phil.

Private cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Isa Brennan, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Isa Brennan (née Tinney) Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

Isa will be lovingly missed by her husband Frank, daughters and son, Carmel (Crawford, Drummucklagh), Majella (McClay, Raphoe), Maura (Crawford, Castlefinn), Frankie (Drummucklagh), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, sister Josephine (Slevin, Ballybofey) and her extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving Isa's late residence on Wednesday morning going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Gildea, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her home of Ann Gildea née Lyons, Correnagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday, February 17 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny via Lismonaghan and Convent Road, for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only.

Kathleen Keys, Greencastle



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Fahan of Kathleen Keys, Poundtown, Greencastle.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, and much-loved mother of Patrick, Brian and Ellen.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 16 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 permitted.

John McGilloway, Malin Head





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McGilloway, Lower Braghey, Malin Head.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, February 15 at 2pm going to his home.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Georgina McEvoy, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill, Milford, of Georgina McEvoy (née Sweeney), Clooney, Ramelton.



Formerly of Tamney, Fanad. Deeply regretted by her son Anthony (Dublin), sister Monica (Wexford), nephews, nieces relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad, at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 16 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page. Due to current Government regulations, the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted to attend the funeral. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section below.

Noel McConnell, Raphoe and Lifford



The death has taken place of Noel McConnell, Broadlea, Raphoe, formerly Conneyburrow, Lifford

Noel worked for Lough Swilly Freight as a lorry driver for many years and was well known throughout the county.

Noel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary and sisters Olive McCullagh and Patsy O’Donnell. He’ll be lovingly missed by his wife Hannah, sons and daughter, Francis (Castlederg), Eamon (Castlefinn), Mark (Raphoe), Michael (Raphoe) and Brid (Farrell, Raphoe) daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Francie (Sion Mills) and his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence with funeral from there on Tuesday, February 16 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch.

c/o any family member or Kelly’s funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Anne Kelly, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne Kelly, Killylastin Heights, Letterkenny, formerly of Port Road, Letterkenny and Herbert Park, Bray, Co. Wicklow. A Retired teacher at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, February16 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

David Campbell, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville



The death has taken place at his home of David Campbell, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director, 00353872498407.

Peadar Murphy, Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Peadar Murphy of ‘Matopos’, 13 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny, formerly of Toome (Co. Antrim) and South Africa. Retired hotelier and publican.

Peadar's remains are reposing at his home.

Peadar died peacefully at home and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen née Regan (Charlestown), daughters, Noeleen (Letterkenny) and Geraldine (Bromley, Kent), sons-in-law Kevin Kiely and Nicholas Empson, sisters Rita Murphy (Kells, Co. Antrim) and Shelagh Murray (Newcastle, Co.Down) brother Charles (Maghera) and extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be limited to a maximium of 10 people only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Mary’s Meals, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Dorothy Southern, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dorothy Southern, formerly of Lancashire, England Dorothy at The Lodge, Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Much loved mother to Janet (Doherty) and David and mother in law to Fergal and Janice.

“Granny Dot” is sadly missed by grandchildren Ella, Rory, Stephen, Elliott and Matthew, brother Rodney, sister Pat, wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan and remembrance and celebration of life service will take place at a later date in Lancashire, England, where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Fred.

No donations. Family request to just pause and give thought and thanks to all Healthcare and essential workers at this time.

Paddy Ward, Mayo and Ballybofey





The death has taken place of Paddy Ward, Pine Grove, Rathbawn, Castlebar, Co Mayo, and formerly Ard Mc Carron and Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Monday, February 15 from the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, at 12 noon, via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the

Funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Anne Concarr (nee Mc Hugh) Stonepark, Ardara



The death has taken place at her residence of Anne Concarr (nee Mc Hugh) Stonepark, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her residence, Funeral from there on Monday morning at 11.45am for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and Government Guidelines the family home is private to family only and the funeral Mass will be limited to 10 people only.

Anne's funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Pádraig McFadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig Mc Fadden, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Removal to his home on Monday, February 15.

Wake and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Andrew Stewart, Convoy



The death has taken place in Kettering, England of Andrew Stewart (Rocky), Ballyboe, Convoy. Beloved husband of Tracey, loved and sadly missed by his daughters Lindsey and Jodie, sons in law Gavin and Tynnan, grandchildren Kacey, Kayla, Rhia, Luca, Ariah and Eissa, sisters Maureen and Margo, brothers Joey, Gordon, Sidney and Paul, nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, February 15 at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is private to family only with 10 people permitted. The service can be viewed on the Donegal Presbyterian church Facebook page. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the renal unit Letterkenny University Hospital care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Alistair McClay, Mullins, Donegal Town

The death has taken suddenly at his home of Alistair McClay Mullins, Donegal Town. Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm on Sunday, February 14 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The funeral service can be viewed on Facebook. Due to current restrictions, the family home and funeral is private please.

Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Angela Cassidy, nee Cranston, 6 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Kevin, daughters Allison, Donna and Louise, sons Thomas, Declan, Kevin, Darren, David and Stephen, her beloved grandchildren, her sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal on Monday morning February 15 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass and burial are private to family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on magheneparish.ie.

Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland formerly of Castruse, Killea

The death has occurred of Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Castruse, Killea.

Danny died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Toland), children Patricia, Eamon, Pauline, Nuala and the late Rita. Much loved Granda and great Granda. Loving brother of Dolly, Bridget and Katie.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday, February 16 at St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on YouTube.com - St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, Livestream.

Due to Government restrictions funeral strictly private to family only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie