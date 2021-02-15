Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 15

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Gillespie, London and Bunbeg

The death has taken place at her home in London of Annie Gillespie (nee Sweeney), formerly of Bunbeg, Gweedore. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph, daughter Margaret, sons Hugh and Gerald, sisters; Nora, Mary, Tess and Margaret, brother Joe, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law; Barbara and Michele, grandchildren Louise, Rachel and Ryan, great-grandchildren Sienna, Jaxon and Elise and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Bunbeg on Thursday, February 18. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, February 19, at 11am. Annie's funeral cortège will leave her home in Bunbeg after Mass to Magheragallon Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Hospice, Hackney, London c/o any family member. Due to Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Annie's soul can be viewed on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

Annie's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Friday, February 19.

John McGonagle, Trusk Road, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McGonagle, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

Remains arriving at St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Wednesday, February 17 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mamie Sheeran, Rathmullan



The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mamie Sheeran, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/stjosephschurchrathmullen

Margaret O'Presco, Donegal Town



The death has taken of Margaret O’Presco of Tawnagh, Donegal Town. She will be dearly remembered by her daughter Clare and Natalie, grandchildren Eloise, Pablo and Millie and her son in law Phil.

Private cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Isa Brennan, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Isa Brennan (née Tinney) Drummucklagh, Raphoe.

Isa will be lovingly missed by her husband Frank, daughters and son, Carmel (Crawford, Drummucklagh), Majella (McClay, Raphoe), Maura (Crawford, Castlefinn), Frankie (Drummucklagh), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, sister Josephine (Slevin, Ballybofey) and her extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving Isa's late residence on Wednesday morning going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Gildea, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her home of Ann Gildea née Lyons, Correnagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday, February 17 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny via Lismonaghan and Convent Road, for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only.

Kathleen Keys, Greencastle



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor, Lisfannon, Fahan of Kathleen Keys, Poundtown, Greencastle.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, and much-loved mother of Patrick, Brian and Ellen.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her extended family and friends.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 16 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 permitted.

Georgina McEvoy, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill, Milford, of Georgina McEvoy (née Sweeney), Clooney, Ramelton.



Formerly of Tamney, Fanad. Deeply regretted by her son Anthony (Dublin), sister Monica (Wexford), nephews, nieces relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad, at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 16 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be streamed on the St Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page. Due to current Government regulations, the wake and funeral are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted to attend the funeral. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section below.

Noel McConnell, Raphoe and Lifford



The death has taken place of Noel McConnell, Broadlea, Raphoe, formerly Conneyburrow, Lifford

Noel worked for Lough Swilly Freight as a lorry driver for many years and was well known throughout the county.

Noel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary and sisters Olive McCullagh and Patsy O’Donnell. He’ll be lovingly missed by his wife Hannah, sons and daughter, Francis (Castlederg), Eamon (Castlefinn), Mark (Raphoe), Michael (Raphoe) and Brid (Farrell, Raphoe) daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Francie (Sion Mills) and his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence with funeral from there on Tuesday, February 16 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s church, Raphoe for 11am requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch.

c/o any family member or Kelly’s funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Anne Kelly, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anne Kelly, Killylastin Heights, Letterkenny, formerly of Port Road, Letterkenny and Herbert Park, Bray, Co. Wicklow. A Retired teacher at St Patrick’s Loreto Primary School, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, February 16 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

David Campbell, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville



The death has taken place at his home of David Campbell, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry and formerly of Ballyratten, Moville

Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 16 at 1.30pm in Glendermott Presbyterian Church burial ground, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Glendermott Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Joanna Walker, 26 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry or any family member.

Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland formerly of Castruse, Killea

The death has occurred of Danny Watson, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Castruse, Killea.

Danny died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Toland), children Patricia, Eamon, Pauline, Nuala and the late Rita. Much loved Granda and great Granda. Loving brother of Dolly, Bridget and Katie.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday, February 16 at St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on YouTube.com - St Mirin’s Cathedral, Paisley, Scotland, Livestream.

Due to Government restrictions funeral strictly private to family only.

