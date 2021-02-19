Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, February 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary McMenamin, Castlefin

- Evelyn Hegarty, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

- Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

- Ethna Boyle, Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

- Paddy Doherty, St Johnston

- Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

- Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Derry City and Dundoan, Downings

- Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille

- Cyril Mogan, Lower Glencoe, Mountcharles/Oranmore, Galway

- Marie Anderson, Glencross, Rathmullan

- Brigid McKenna, 4 Chestnut Grove, Lifford

- Patsy McLaughlin, Calhame, Letterkenny

- Deborah Purdoe, Buncrana

- Margaret Hart (née Daly), Campile, Wexford/ Monaghan and Ballyshannon

- Batty Connell, Balleighan West, Greencastle

- Annie Gillespie, London and Bunbeg

- Margaret O'Presco, Tawnagh, Donegal Town

Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop on Saturday, February 20, at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Streaming Service at

https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only please with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Evelyn Hegarty (nee Campbell) Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Evelyn Hegarty (nee Campbell) Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by husband Andy (2000); loving mother to Mary (Paris), Catherine (Correnagh), Andrew (Ramelton), Siobhan (Italy), Dymphna (Newmills) and Paul (Lurgybrack). Deeply regretted by sister Peg (Dublin) and brother Neil (Dungloe). Always remembered by her grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Evelyn's remains will arrive at St Eunan's Cathedral at 6pm this evening Friday, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny at 1pm on Saturday followed by burial in Conwal cemetery.

Due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lodge Nursing Home comfort fund, care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors or any family member.



Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

The death took place on Wednesday at University Hospital Galway of Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny and formerly Drumany, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his brother Frankie; deeply missed by his sister Katie McFadden, Drumany, sister-in- law Betty Deery, Rosemount, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Eddie’s remains will repose at his sister Katie McFadden’s residence at Drumany, Letterkenny from 12 noon on Friday.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Ethna Boyle, née Patton, Manorcunningham and formerly Magheraboy, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Ethna Boyle, née Patton, Errity, Manorcunningham and formerly Magheraboy, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving husband Seamus, daughters Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie McGee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ethna’s remains are reposing at her home.



Funeral Mass can be viewed from All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham at 12 noon on Sunday.

Funeral cortege leaving her home at 1.45pm on Sunday travelling via Errity Brae and down the Nows, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, the wake is strictly private to immediate family.

Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, 1 Railway Road, St Johnston

The sudden death has occurred of Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, 1 Railway Road, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving Paddy’s late residence on Sunday morning, February 21 going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/-qTj-cukO0A

Paddy was predeceased by his parents Gerry and Susie.

Paddy will be lovingly missed by his wife Angela, his beloved son and daughters, Jay, Demi and Ellie, his brothers and sister Gerald, Aidan, Vivian, Damien, Noleen, Mark and all his extended family, neighbours and friends

Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Seamus Montgomery, peacefully in Glasgow, formerly of Drumbigh, Mountcharles.

His remains reposed at the Chapel of Rest, Anderson McGuire Funeral Directors, 15-17 Hamilton Street, Glasgow G42 0PL on Thursday afternoon.

The funeral cortège will arrive at 95 Boyd Street on Friday at 9am and proceed at walking pace to Holy Cross Church, Crosshill arriving for a private family Funeral Mass at 9.30am.

For those unable to attend due to the current restrictions Seamus’ Mass can be viewed by logging into : http://www.westreamitfunerals.co.uk/montgomerys



His remains will be repatriated to the family home in Mountcharles on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday afternoon from the family home in Drumbigh, Mountcharles to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Brid, sons Patrick, James and Paul, daughters Lorraine and Marion, son and daughters-in-law Derek, Bernie, Sally and Elana, sisters Lizzy (USA) and Marie (Mountcharles), grandchildren Mark, Sara, Orla, Donna, Ciaran, Conor, Ciara and Ksenia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.



The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Derry and Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred of Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Ballynashallog Gardens, Kingsfort Park, Derry City and Dundoan, Downings

Beloved wife of Seamus, loving mother of Margaret, Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Mark and Eddie, much loved grandmother of Rose, Tom, Emer, Darcy, Ronan, Oran and Ella and a very dear mother-in-law and sister.

House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church website https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn.

Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Paul McGinley, College Green, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille on Friday, February 19, at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to ten people.

Cyril Mogan, Lower Glencoe, Mountcharles/Oranmore, Galway

The death has occurred of Cyril Mogan, Lower Glencoe, Mountcharles and formerly of Station Road, Oranmore, Co Galway. He passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday.

Predeceased by his daughter Ann, he will be sadly missed by his wife Rosaleen, his children Cindy, Cecil, Noelle, Mick, Peter and James, his brother Joe and his wife Alice and their family in New Jersey, daughters-in-law Treasa, Geraldine, Siobhán and Clare, sons-in-law Pat Gallagher and Patrick Mulhern, his 23 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his many nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

The Mogan family would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie Anderson, Glencross, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in her 102nd year of Marie Anderson, Glencross, Rathmullan.

Funeral service on Friday at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rathmullan Presbyterian Church c/o any family member.

Brigid McKenna, 4 Chestnut Grove, Lifford

The death took place on Wednesday at Archview Lodge, Letterkenny of Brigid McKenna, 4 Chestnut Grove, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Dearly loved daughter of the late John and Brigid McKenna and much loved sister of the late Peter, Maureen and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam on Friday at 11am at: http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Patsy McLaughlin, Calhame, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Patsy McLaughlin, Calhame, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, family Drew, Ann, Kevin, Helen and Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Josie, sister Sadie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am. It an be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Deborah Purdoe, Earlsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Deborah Purdoe, Earlsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at Porter’s Funeral Home, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4.30pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, house, funeral and cremation strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people.

Margaret Hart (née Daly), Wexford/ Tyholland, Monaghan and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Hart (née Daly), Tinnock, Campile, Wexford; Tyholland, Monaghan and Ballyshannon - in her 97th year, at the residence of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Joe (McMahon), Crumlin, Silverstream, Monaghan.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and infant son Matthew. Deeply regretted by her loved and loving children Mary and Michael, her sister Ada (Wall), sister-in-law Mary (Daly), her son-in-law Joe and grandsons Matthew and his wife Kathryn and Colm and his partner Riona, great-grandson Matthew Joseph, also her nephew Conor (Patton) who spent the first year of his life in Tinnock.

She will also be missed by her much loved and extended family of nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and carers.

Due to current Government restrictions a family funeral will take place in Horeswood Church on Friday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

Horeswoodparish.ie

Batty Connell, Balleighan West, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Batty Connell; Balleighan West, Greencastle. Retired Garda.

Beloved husband of Paula (Monaghan) formerly of Sligo. Father to Patrick, Lisa, Andrew and Aoife. Brother to Mick, Aggie, Eddie, Chris, Tommy, Frank, Catherine, Mary, Ann, Paul, John and Paddy and proud grandad to Finn.

He will be deeply missed by his whole family and his in-laws; Claire, Sarah and Marie.

A private family service will take place in the home for Batty on Friday, February 19 at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery in Moville. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Annie Gillespie, London and Bunbeg

The death has taken place at her home in London of Annie Gillespie (née Sweeney), formerly of Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph, daughter Margaret, sons Hugh and Gerald, sisters; Nora, Mary, Tess and Margaret, brother Joe, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law; Barbara and Michele, grandchildren Louise, Rachel and Ryan, great-grandchildren Sienna, Jaxon and Elise and extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at the family home in Bunbeg.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday at 11am. The funeral cortège will leave her home in Bunbeg after Mass to Magheragallon Cemetery for burial.

Her funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Hospice, Hackney, London c/o any family member. Due to Level 5 restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Margaret O'Presco, Tawnagh, Donegal Town

The death has taken of Margaret O’Presco of Tawnagh, Donegal Town. She will be dearly remembered by her daughter Clare and Natalie, grandchildren Eloise, Pablo and Millie and her son in law Phil.

Private cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie