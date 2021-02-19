Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, February 19, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Evelyn Hegarty (née Campbell), Letterkenny

- Sally Kelly (neé Ponsonby), Letterkenny

- Michael Ridout, Glentown, St Johnston

- Mary McMenamin, Castlefin

- Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

- Ethna Boyle, Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

- Paddy Doherty, St Johnston

- Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

- Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Derry City and Dundoan, Downings

- Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille

- Margaret O'Presco, Tawnagh, Donegal Town



Evelyn Hegarty, (née Campbell), Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Evelyn Hegarty (née Campbell) Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Peacefully in the caring hands of the staff in Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Predeceased by husband Andy (2000). Loving mother to Mary (Paris), Catherine (Correnagh), Andrew (Ramelton), Siobhan (Italy), Dymphna (Newmills) and Paul (lurgybrack). Deeply regretted by sister Peg (Dublin) and brother Neil (Dungloe). Always remembered by her grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Evelyn's remains will arrive at St Eunan's Cathedral at 6 pm this evening to repose overnight. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny at 1.00 pm on Saturday, 20th February followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Unfortunately due to ongoing HSE and government restrictions, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Sally Kelly (neé Ponsonby), Ashbrook, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), 27, Ashbrook, Letterkenny, retired staff member of the Education Centre LUH. Sally will be lovingly missed by her husband Charlie, daughter Aisling (McDonald), sons Oisin and Dáire, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Angela and Claire, brothers Charles (UK), Liam and Michael (Letterkenny), grandchildren Caolan, Odhrán, Aibhe, Grace, Peter and Dáire and extended family and friends. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, 21st February 2021, in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Funeral and Burial private with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Flowers welcome or donations, if wished, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Michael Ridout, Glentown, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Michael Ridout, Ashling House, Glentown, St Johnston, formerly of Cavan and England. Michael passed away in the loving care of his beloved wife Roberta at home.

His remains travelled on Friday afternoon to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, Co Cavan for private cremation.

Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop on Saturday, February 20, at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Streaming Service at

https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only please with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

The death took place on Wednesday at University Hospital Galway of Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny and formerly Drumany, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his brother Frankie; deeply missed by his sister Katie McFadden, Drumany, sister-in- law Betty Deery, Rosemount, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Eddie’s remains will repose at his sister Katie McFadden’s residence at Drumany, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Ethna Boyle, (née Patton), Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Ethna Boyle, née Patton, Errity, Manorcunningham and formerly Magheraboy, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving husband Seamus, daughters Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie McGee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Ethna’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham at 12 noon on Sunday.

Funeral cortege leaving her home at 1.45pm on Sunday travelling via Errity Brae and down the Nows, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, the wake is strictly private to immediate family.

Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, St Johnston

The sudden death has occurred of Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, 1 Railway Road, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving Paddy’s late residence on Sunday morning, February 21 going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/-qTj-cukO0A

Paddy was predeceased by his parents Gerry and Susie.

Paddy will be lovingly missed by his wife Angela, his beloved son and daughters, Jay, Demi and Ellie, his brothers and sister Gerald, Aidan, Vivian, Damien, Noleen, Mark and all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Seamus Montgomery, peacefully in Glasgow, formerly of Drumbigh, Mountcharles.

His remains reposed at the Chapel of Rest, Anderson McGuire Funeral Directors, 15-17 Hamilton Street, Glasgow G42 0PL on Thursday afternoon.

His remains will be repatriated to the family home in Mountcharles on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday afternoon from the family home in Drumbigh, Mountcharles to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Brid, sons Patrick, James and Paul, daughters Lorraine and Marion, son and daughters-in-law Derek, Bernie, Sally and Elana, sisters Lizzy (USA) and Marie (Mountcharles), grandchildren Mark, Sara, Orla, Donna, Ciaran, Conor, Ciara and Ksenia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Derry and Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred of Susan (Susie) Kelly (née Logue), Ballynashallog Gardens, Kingsfort Park, Derry City, and Dundoan, Downings

Beloved wife of Seamus, loving mother of Margaret, Owen, Sean, Ciaran, Mark and Eddie, much loved grandmother of Rose, Tom, Emer, Darcy, Ronan, Oran and Ella and a very dear mother-in-law and sister.

House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church website https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn.

Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Paul McGinley, College Green, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille on Friday, February 19, at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to ten people.

Margaret O'Presco, Tawnagh, Donegal Town

The death has taken of Margaret O’Presco of Tawnagh, Donegal Town. She will be dearly remembered by her daughter Clare and Natalie, grandchildren Eloise, Pablo and Millie and her son in law Phil.

Private cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

