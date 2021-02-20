Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny/Tory Island

- Evelyn Hegarty (née Campbell), Letterkenny

- Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), Letterkenny

- Mary McMenamin, Castlefin

- Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

- Ethna Boyle, Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

- Paddy Doherty, St Johnston

- Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

- Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille



Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny,/Tory Island

The death has occurred of Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny, /Tory Island

Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Cherished and beloved mother of James, Jeanette and Linda. Sadly missed by her children and their father Patsy, daughter- in-law Noreen, son-in-law Stephen, brothers John, Willie and Jimmy, grandchildren Ciarán, Christopher, Daragh, Seán, Sorcha, Gemma, Conor and all her extended family.

Remains arriving at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, February 23, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Evelyn Hegarty, (née Campbell), Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Evelyn Hegarty (née Campbell) Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Peacefully in the caring hands of the staff in Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Predeceased by husband Andy (2000). Loving mother to Mary (Paris), Catherine (Correnagh), Andrew (Ramelton), Siobhan (Italy), Dymphna (New Mills) and Paul (Lurgybrack). Deeply regretted by sister Peg (Dublin) and brother Neil (Dungloe). Always remembered by her grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny today Saturday, February 20 at 1pm followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), Ashbrook, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), 27, Ashbrook, Letterkenny, retired staff member of the Education Centre LUH.

Sally will be lovingly missed by her husband Charlie, daughter Aisling (McDonald), sons Oisin and Dáire, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Angela and Claire, brothers Charles (UK), Liam and Michael (Letterkenny), grandchildren Caolan, Odhrán, Aibhe, Grace, Peter and Dáire and extended family and friends. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, February 21, in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Flowers welcome or donations, if wished, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary McMenamin, Alt Upper, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop today Saturday, February 20, at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish streaming service at: https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only please with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny

The death took place on Wednesday at University Hospital Galway of Eddie Deery, Rosemount House, Letterkenny and formerly Drumany, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his brother Frankie; deeply missed by his sister Katie McFadden, Drumany, sister-in- law Betty Deery, Rosemount, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will repose at his sister Katie McFadden’s residence at Drumany, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there today, Saturday, February 20, at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Ethna Boyle, (née Patton), Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Ethna Boyle, (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham and formerly Magheraboy, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving husband Seamus, daughters, Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie McGee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons, Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on: www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, February 21.

Funeral cortege leaving her home at 1.45pm tomorrow, Sunday , travelling via Errity Brae and down the Nows, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake is strictly private to immediate family.

Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, St Johnston

The sudden death has occurred of Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, 1 Railway Road, St Johnston.

He was predeceased by his parents Gerry and Susie.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife Angela, his beloved son and daughters, Jay, Demi and Ellie, his brothers and sister Gerald, Aidan, Vivian, Damien, Noleen, Mark and all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Sunday morning, February 21, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/-qTj-cukO0A

Seamus Montgomery, Drumbigh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Seamus Montgomery, peacefully in Glasgow, formerly of Drumbigh, Mountcharles.

His remains were repatriated to the family home in Mountcharles on Friday evening. Removal today Saturday, February 20, from the family home in Drumbigh, Mountcharles to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 1pm Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Brid, sons Patrick, James and Paul, daughters Lorraine and Marion, son and daughters-in-law Derek, Bernie, Sally and Elana, sisters Lizzy (USA) and Marie (Mountcharles), grandchildren Mark, Sara, Orla, Donna, Ciaran, Conor, Ciara and Ksenia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with the HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Paul McGinley, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Paul McGinley, College Green, Maynooth, Co Kildare and formerly of Faugher, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, February 20, at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the removal and Funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to ten people.



