Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, February 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sean Gallagher, Moness, Speenogue, Burt

- Joan O'Connell, (née McKervey), Sea Road, Bundoran

- Grace Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny/Tory Island

- Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), Letterkenny

- Ethna Boyle, Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

- Paddy Doherty, St Johnston



Sean Gallagher, Moness, Speenogue, Burt



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Gallagher, Moness, Speenogue, Burt. Beloved husband of Bernie and much loved dad Shaun, Benedict, Nigel, Dominic and Lorraine. Sean will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal to St Aengus' Church, Burt tomorrow evening, Sunday, February 21 at 5pm. Prayers will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Requiem Mass will taken place on Monday, February 22 at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joan O'Connell, (née McKervey), Sea Road, Bundoran

The sudden, but peaceful passing has occurred of Joan O’Connell, Sea Road, Bundoran and formerly of Ederney, Co Fermanagh in the loving care of the staff of Aras Mhic Shibhne, Laghey.

Beloved wife of the late T.P O’Connell and mother of Patrick, Jacqueline and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving son and daughters, son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law Anne and grandchildren Tanner, Sarah and Alison.

Joan is predeceased by her sister Aileen and brothers Frank, Patrick and Anthony and sister-in law Terry Mc Kervey. Deeply mourned by her brothers Cormac and John, her sister Margaret and her brother- in- law Kevin O’Reilly, sisters-in-law Maura and Mac, Claire and Patricia. Sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, her many friends and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday, February 22, at 11am and burial after to St Ninnidh’s Cemetary. Joan’s funeral cortege will be passing her home on the way to the Funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot may follow the Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday by following the link: https://magheneparish.ie/livestream/

Grace Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Lakehouse Nursing Home Port na Blagh of Grace Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh at the age of 91 years.

Predeceased by her sister Rosemary, Grace is survived by her sister Madge and her three brothers Mickey, Paddy and Jimmy. Her remains will repose at her niece Rosemary Curran's house in Shroughan today, Saturday, Feruary 20.

Rosary will be broadcast tonight on: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 22 at 11am in Christ the King Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only up to a maximum of ten people. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the mcn webcam or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny/Tory Island

The death has occurred of Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny /Tory Island

Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Cherished and beloved mother of James, Jeanette and Linda. Sadly missed by her children and their father Patsy, daughter- in-law Noreen, son-in-law Stephen, brothers John, Willie and Jimmy, grandchildren Ciarán, Christopher, Daragh, Seán, Sorcha, Gemma, Conor and all her extended family.

Remains arriving at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, February 23, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), Ashbrook, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Kelly (née Ponsonby), 27, Ashbrook, Letterkenny, retired staff member of the Education Centre LUH.

Sally will be lovingly missed by her husband Charlie, daughter Aisling (McDonald), sons Oisin and Dáire, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Angela and Claire, brothers Charles (UK), Liam and Michael (Letterkenny), grandchildren Caolan, Odhrán, Aibhe, Grace, Peter and Dáire and extended family and friends. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, February 21, in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Flowers welcome or donations, if wished, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Ethna Boyle, (née Patton), Manorcunningham and formerly Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Ethna Boyle, (née Patton), Errity, Manorcunningham and formerly Magheraboy, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving husband Seamus, daughters, Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie McGee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons, Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on: www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, February 21.

Funeral cortege leaving her home at 1.45pm tomorrow, Sunday , travelling via Errity Brae and down the Nows, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, the wake is strictly private to immediate family.

Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, St Johnston

The sudden death has occurred of Paddy (Tuff) Doherty, 1 Railway Road, St Johnston.

He was predeceased by his parents Gerry and Susie.

He will be lovingly missed by his wife Angela, his beloved son and daughters, Jay, Demi and Ellie, his brothers and sister Gerald, Aidan, Vivian, Damien, Noleen, Mark and all his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Sunday morning, February 21, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/-qTj-cukO0A



