

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, February 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Ellen Friel, Barrack, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mary Ellen Friel, Barrack, Ramelton.

Predeceased by her husband Billy and daughter Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Bill and Karen, Pat and Helen, Kathleen and Willie, Anthony and Claire, Deirdre and Tommy, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Isaac and Michael, sister Annie May, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Rosary tonight, Sunday, February 21, at 9pm. It can be viewed on: Churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member of Patrick Sweeny Funeral Directors.

Mary Toner, Tullyhoner, Breenagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny of Mary Toner, Tullyhoner, Breenagh, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, February 23, in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to the family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Due to Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only

Enquiries to Con McDaid, Funeral Director

Charlie Connolly, 310 The Curragh, Killygordon/Aghyaran, Tyrone

The death has occurred of Charlie Connolly, 310 The Curragh, Killygordon/Aghyaran, Tyrone. Formerly of Blane, Aghyaran. Peacefully at home, yesterday, Saturday, February 20. Beloved husband of Celia, much loved father of Garvan, Nigel and the late Melissa (September 2011), dearly loved grandfather of Warren, Jessica, Darcey and Gracie, cherished brother of the late Joey, Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, Elizabeth and wee Mary.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, February 23, at 11.20am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to Government restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Gladys Mitchell (née Jervis), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Gladys Mitchell (née Jervis)

Mountcharles

Gladys died peacefully in Oyster Bay, New York. Formerly of Mountcharles. Predeceased by her beloved husband Graham. Sadly missed by her sons James, Ronnie and Glen,her daughters in-law Marie and Colleen, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Ann (Robinson) and brothers Norman and Victor, her American family Nancy, Ron, Robert and Debbie and all her extended family.

Sean Gallagher, Moness, Speenogue, Burt



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Gallagher, Moness, Speenogue, Burt. Beloved husband of Bernie and much loved dad Shaun, Benedict, Nigel, Dominic and Lorraine. Sean will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will taken place tomorrow, Monday, February 22 at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Due to HSE and Government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joan O'Connell, (née McKervey), Sea Road, Bundoran

The sudden, but peaceful passing has occurred of Joan O’Connell, Sea Road, Bundoran and formerly of Ederney, Co Fermanagh in the loving care of the staff of Aras Mhic Shibhne, Laghey.

Beloved wife of the late T.P O’Connell and mother of Patrick, Jacqueline and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving son and daughters, son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law Anne and grandchildren Tanner, Sarah and Alison.

Joan is predeceased by her sister Aileen and brothers Frank, Patrick and Anthony and sister-in law Terry Mc Kervey. Deeply mourned by her brothers Cormac and John, her sister Margaret and her brother- in- law Kevin O’Reilly, sisters-in-law Maura and Mac, Claire and Patricia. Sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews, her many friends and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran tomorrow, Monday, February 22, at 11am and burial after to St Ninnidh’s Cemetary. Joan’s funeral cortege will be passing her home on the way to the Funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot may follow the Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday by following the link: https://magheneparish.ie/livestream/

Grace Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Lakehouse Nursing Home Port na Blagh of Grace Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh at the age of 91 years.

Predeceased by her sister Rosemary, Grace is survived by her sister Madge and her three brothers Mickey, Paddy and Jimmy. Her remains will repose at her niece Rosemary Curran's house in Shroughan today, Saturday, Feruary 20.

Rosary will be broadcast tonight on: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, February 22 at 11am in Christ the King Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only up to a maximum of ten people. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the mcn webcam or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny/Tory Island

The death has occurred of Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny /Tory Island

Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Cherished and beloved mother of James, Jeanette and Linda. Sadly missed by her children and their father Patsy, daughter- in-law Noreen, son-in-law Stephen, brothers John, Willie and Jimmy, grandchildren Ciarán, Christopher, Daragh, Seán, Sorcha, Gemma, Conor and all her extended family.

Remains arriving at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, February 23, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral Webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

