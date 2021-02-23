Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, February 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- James (Jimmy) O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Nee, (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy

- Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal town

- Macdara (Dara) Hodgson, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar, /Salt Pans, Rathmullan

- Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

- Martha McGinlay, Tonery, Ballyshannon

- Mary Ellen Friel, Barrack, Ramelton

- Mary Toner, Tullyhoner, Breenagh, Letterkenny

- Charlie Connolly, 310 The Curragh, Killygordon/Aghyaran, Tyrone

- Gladys Mitchell (née Jervis), Mountcharles

- Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny/Tory Island

James (Jimmy) O'Donnell, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) O'Donnell Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Beloved husband of the late Esther and much-loved father of Siobhan (Thomas), Frankie (Lisa), Mairead (Aidan), Emer (Stephen), Esther (Damien), James (Linda), adored grandad to Odhran and Aiobhinn, Shannon, James & Emma, Shane, Ciara & Leah, Stephen, Kate and Eoghan, Cora, Conor & Alanah, Linda & Oscar, brothers Edward, Tommie, Francis, sister Rosemary, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Private Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, the family home and cemetery are private to family only. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

The O'Donnell family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so via p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Patsy Crawford, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Patsy Crawford, Tyroddy, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 24 at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people

Rosary on Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm.

Funeral Mass & rosary can be viewed on www.mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan

Kathleen Nee, (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Nee (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Josephine Harris and brother, Michael. Deeply missed by her loving sons and daughters Corina McCormick, Lisa Perevalovas, Emma, Mark, Peter and their father Dessie, brother Jackie Harris, sister Mary McIntyre, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there at 10.40am on Wednesday, February 24 , going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London and formerly of Donegal Town.

Beloved mother of Laura McDermott, Sandra McDermott, Francis McDermott and Patrick McDermott, and grandmother of Olivia McDermott and Morgan McDermott.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Thursday, February 25 at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery Donegal town.

Funeral Service can be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes

Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service is strictly private please.

Macdara (Dara) Hodgson, Stranorlar and Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Macdara (Dara) Hodgson; Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar and formerly Salt Pans, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at his former residence in Salt Pans, Rathmullan.

Rosary Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 24 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Requiem Mass and Rosary can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullen

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people only.

Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Manchester of Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester and formerly of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Funeral taking place in Manchester on Thursday, February 25 in St John’s RC Church at 1.15pm with burial immediately after.

Mass can be viewed live on St John’s RC Church Facebook Page

Martha McGinlay, Tonery, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Martha McGinlay, Tonery, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Due to Government guidelines on Covid-19 the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 23, at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to John Mc Gee & Sons Funeral Directors on (087) 2218483.

Mary Ellen Friel, Barrack, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mary Ellen Friel, Barrack, Ramelton.

Predeceased by her husband Billy and daughter Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Bill and Karen, Pat and Helen, Kathleen and Willie, Anthony and Claire, Deirdre and Tommy, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Isaac and Michael, sister Annie May, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 23 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Requiem Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Toner, Tullyhoner, Breenagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny of Mary Toner, Tullyhoner, Breenagh, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11 am on Tuesday, February 23, in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to the family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

Due to Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only

Enquiries to Con McDaid, funeral director.

Charlie Connolly, Killygordon and Tyrone

The death has taken place of Charlie Connolly, 310 The Curragh, Killygordon/Aghyaran, Tyrone. Formerly of Blane, Aghyaran. Peacefully at home, Saturday, February 20. Beloved husband of Celia, much loved father of Garvan, Nigel and the late Melissa (September 2011), dearly loved grandfather of Warren, Jessica, Darcey and Gracie, cherished brother of the late Joey, Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, Elizabeth and wee Mary.

Funeral leaving his home Tuesday, February 23, at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to Government restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Seamus, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Gladys Mitchell (née Jervis), Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Gladys Mitchell, (née Jervis), Mountcharles

Gladys died peacefully in Oyster Bay, New York. Formerly of Mountcharles. Predeceased by her beloved husband Graham. Sadly missed by her sons James, Ronnie and Glen, her daughters in-law Marie and Colleen, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Ann (Robinson) and brothers Norman and Victor, her American family Nancy, Ron, Robert and Debbie and all her extended family.

Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan) Letterkenny and Tory Island

The death has taken place of Grace (Gráinne Jennie) Gallagher (née Doohan), 3 Muckish Avenue, Letterkenny /Tory Island.

Cherished and beloved mother of James, Jeanette and Linda. Sadly missed by her children and their father Patsy, daughter- in-law Noreen, son-in-law Stephen, brothers John, Willie and Jimmy, grandchildren Ciarán, Christopher, Daragh, Seán, Sorcha, Gemma, Conor and all her extended family.

Remains arriving at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Tuesday, February 23, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral Webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie