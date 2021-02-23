Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 23

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
- Laurent Picard, Dublin and Donegal
- Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan
- Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny
- James (Jimmy) O'Donnell, Ballyshannon
- Patsy Crawford, Ramelton
- Kathleen Nee, (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy
- Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal town
- Macdara (Dara) Hodgson, Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar, /Salt Pans, Rathmullan
- Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh
Laurent Picard, Dublin and Donegal
The death has taken place of Laurent Picard, Clonee, Dublin 15 and late of Donegal and Lyons, France. Sadly missed by his loving son Sean and Sean's mother Deirdre, relatives and friends.
Due to Government advice and restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may follow the funeral service on Wednesday, February 24, at 2pm by clicking on the link below: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery
You may leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.
Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan
The death has taken place in Romford, Essex, England of Maisie Scott, formerly of Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.
Cremation will take place in Essex.
Service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place in Kilmacrennan Presbyterian Church at a later date followed by the interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.
Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Camblestown, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Thursday morning, February 25 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny via the Golf Course Road and Magherennan, for 11am funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs
Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member.
In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please with a maximum of 10 people permitted.
James (Jimmy) O'Donnell, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) O'Donnell Creevy, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Beloved husband of the late Esther and much-loved father of Siobhan (Thomas), Frankie (Lisa), Mairead (Aidan), Emer (Stephen), Esther (Damien), James (Linda), adored grandad to Odhran and Aiobhinn, Shannon, James & Emma, Shane, Ciara & Leah, Stephen, Kate and Eoghan, Cora, Conor & Alanah, Linda & Oscar, brothers Edward, Tommie, Francis, sister Rosemary, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.
May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Private Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, the family home and cemetery are private to family only. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon
The O'Donnell family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so via p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.
Patsy Crawford, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Patsy Crawford, Tyroddy, Ramelton.
Remains will repose at her home.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 24 at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people
Rosary on Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm.
Funeral Mass & rosary can be viewed on www.mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan
Kathleen Nee, (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Nee (formerly Harris), 3 Oak Park, Convoy.
Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Josephine Harris and brother, Michael. Deeply missed by her loving sons and daughters Corina McCormick, Lisa Perevalovas, Emma, Mark, Peter and their father Dessie, brother Jackie Harris, sister Mary McIntyre, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.
Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there at 10.40am on Wednesday, February 24 , going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.
Family flowers only please. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.
Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal Town
The death has taken place of Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London and formerly of Donegal Town.
Beloved mother of Laura McDermott, Sandra McDermott, Francis McDermott and Patrick McDermott, and grandmother of Olivia McDermott and Morgan McDermott.
Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Thursday, February 25 at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery Donegal town.
Funeral Service can be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service is strictly private please.
Macdara (Dara) Hodgson, Stranorlar and Rathmullan
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Macdara (Dara) Hodgson; Ard Greine Court, Stranorlar and formerly Salt Pans, Rathmullan.
Remains will repose at his former residence in Salt Pans, Rathmullan.
Rosary Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday, February 24 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.
Requiem Mass and Rosary can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullen
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people only.
Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh
The death has taken place in Manchester of Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester and formerly of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.
Funeral taking place in Manchester on Thursday, February 25 in St John’s RC Church at 1.15pm with burial immediately after.
Mass can be viewed live on St John’s RC Church Facebook page.
