Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, February 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Vincent Tinney, Convoy

- Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

- PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey

- Tess McGlone, Belleek, Fermanagh

- Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Maire (Moyha) Boyle, nee Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan

- Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal Town

- Rose McDermott, Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

Vincent (Vinny) Tinney, Kiltoal, Convoy



The death has occurred in England of Vincent Tinney, formerly of Kiltoal, Convoy

Vincent was predeceased by his parents Allan and Mary Tinney.

He will be lovingly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his extended family and friends

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Vincent's remains are reposing at his late residence, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday Morning going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

The death has taken place at his late residence of Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Maureen, Breida, Teresa, Patricia, Clare, Geraldine, Kathleen and son Conal and their families.

His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmille Naofa, Baile na Finne Facebook page

PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey

The death has taken place of PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey, formerly of The Dew Drop Inn, Laghey.

Predeceased by his wife, Ethna and son John. Deeply loved father of Sandra, Stephen, Fidelma and Angela. Beloved grandfather to Ryan, Erin, Ciara, Kaytlin, Sorcha, Niamh, Molly, Emma and Olivia. Father-in-law to Kevin, Kerry, Jono and Jacqueline.

Will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews and his wider family and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal from there to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing government guidelines on Covid 19, house to remain private to family, please, with a maximum of 10 people permitted to attend funeral. Family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family can do so as the funeral cortège leaves the family home, en route to the church on Friday morning, bearing in mind social distancing, use of face coverings and observing strict hand hygiene practice.

PJ's funeral Mass can be streamed live on on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Tess McGlone, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Bridget (Tess) McGlone, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Private requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director

Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 10 people permitted.



Maire (Moyha) Boyle nee Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Maire (Moyha) Boyle nee Gallagher, Meenbanad and formerly of Magheroarty, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Wednesday, followed by private removal to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Kincasslagh with burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people

Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Romford, Essex, England of Maisie Scott, formerly of Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.

Cremation will take place in Essex.

Service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place in Kilmacrennan Presbyterian Church at a later date followed by the interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Camblestown, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny via the Golf Course Road and Magherennan, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London and formerly of Donegal Town.

Beloved mother of Laura McDermott, Sandra McDermott, Francis McDermott and Patrick McDermott, and grandmother of Olivia McDermott and Morgan McDermott.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral Service can be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes

Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service is strictly private please.

Rose McDermott,Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Manchester of Rose McDermott, Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester and formerly of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Funeral taking place in Manchester on Thursday in St John’s RC Church at 1.15pm with burial immediately after.

Mass can be viewed live on St John’s RC Church Facebook page.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie