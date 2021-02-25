Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, February 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nan Cullen, Downings

- Hugo Boyce, Clonmany

- Vincent Tinney, Convoy

- Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

- PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey

- Tess McGlone, Belleek, Fermanagh

- Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan

Nan Cullen, Dundoen, Downings

The death has taken place of Nan Cullen, Dundoen, Downings.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 27 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, 086 0736402.

Vincent (Vinny) Tinney, Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has occurred in England of Vincent Tinney, formerly of Kiltoal, Convoy

Vincent was predeceased by his parents Allan and Mary Tinney.

He will be lovingly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Vincent's remains are reposing at his late residence, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday morning going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

The death has taken place at his late residence of Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Maureen, Breida, Teresa, Patricia, Clare, Geraldine, Kathleen and son Conal and their families.

His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to HSE and government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmille Naofa, Baile na Finne Facebook page

PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey

The death has taken place of PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey, formerly of The Dew Drop Inn, Laghey.

Predeceased by his wife, Ethna and son John. Deeply loved father of Sandra, Stephen, Fidelma and Angela. Beloved grandfather to Ryan, Erin, Ciara, Kaytlin, Sorcha, Niamh, Molly, Emma and Olivia. Father-in-law to Kevin, Kerry, Jono and Jacqueline.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his nieces and nephews and his wider family and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal from there to St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing government guidelines on Covid 19, house to remain private to family, please, with a maximum of 10 people permitted to attend funeral. Family flowers only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the family can do so as the funeral cortège leaves the family home, en route to the church on Friday morning, bearing in mind social distancing, use of face coverings and observing strict hand hygiene practice.

PJ's funeral Mass can be streamed live on on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Tess McGlone, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Bridget (Tess) McGlone, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Private requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director

Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Romford, Essex, England of Maisie Scott, formerly of Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.

Cremation will take place in Essex.

Service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place in Kilmacrennan Presbyterian Church at a later date followed by the interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

