Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Pauline Breslin (née McGinley), Meenaward, Drumfries, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline Breslin (nee McGinley), Meenaward, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Dylan, Barbara Ann and James, and dear sister of Mickey, Mary Lynch, Margaret McGrory, Patricia Duffy and Rosie Lynch. Pauline will be forever loved and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, her extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rosary and prayers for the dead will be streamed from St Mary's Church, Cockhill on Saturday, at 6.00pm via on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11.00am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mary Martin (née Kessack), Clondalkin, Dublin / Burtonport

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Mary Martin (née Kessack) of Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Acres, Lackenagh, Burtonport.



Beloved wife of Colm and much loved mother of Paul and Rachel. Mary will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her heartbroken husband, son, daughter, brother Michael, sister Anne, her adored grandchildren Lauryn, Ryan and Edie, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Nan Cullen, Dundoen, Downings

The death has taken place of Nan Cullen, Dundoen, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Clonmany on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please. Maximum 10 people. Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Vincent (Vinny) Tinney, Kiltoal, Convoy

The death has occurred in England of Vincent Tinney, formerly of Kiltoal, Convoy

Vincent was predeceased by his parents Allan and Mary Tinney. He will be lovingly missed by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Funeral leaving there on Saturday morning going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Tess McGlone, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Bridget (Tess) McGlone, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Private requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director

Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Romford, Essex, England of Maisie Scott, formerly of Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.

Cremation will take place in Essex.

Service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place in Kilmacrennan Presbyterian Church at a later date followed by the interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

