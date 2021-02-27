Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 27

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- Lorraine Bowe, Dublin and Inver

- Pamela Latta, St Johnston

- Pauline Breslin, Drumfries

- Mary Martin (née Kessack), Clondalkin, Dublin / Burtonport

- Hugo Boyce, Clonmany

Lorraine Bowe (née McDevitt), Dublin and Inver

The death has occurred of Lorraine Bowe (née McDevitt), Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Meenabradden, Inver.

She died suddenly in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital.

Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Leah, Chloe, Lexie and Kayla. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sisters Marion and Noeleen, brothers Greg, Michael and Jimmy, special nieces Martina, and Olivia, parents-in-law Abby and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, and her special childminder Danielle.



A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

When the current circumstances have passed her family look forward to celebrating Lorraine’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the online private family Funeral Mass on Monday, March 1, at 11am by following the link at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society (the official fundraising body for Connolly Hospital).



Pamela Latta, 25 Cois Abhainn, St Johnston



The peaceful death has occurred of Pamela Latta, 25 Cois Abhainn, St Johnston.



Pamela will be sadly missed by her son Ryan, father Ian, her brothers John and Stevie and all her extended family and friends.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Pamela’s remains are reposing at her family home at Castle Third, Carrigans.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday afternoon going to Paughboyne Parish Church for graveside service at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Pauline Breslin (née McGinley), Meenaward, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline Breslin (nee McGinley), Meenaward, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Dylan, Barbara Ann and James, and dear sister of Mickey, Mary Lynch, Margaret McGrory, Patricia Duffy and Rosie Lynch. Pauline will be forever loved and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, her extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rosary and prayers for the dead will be streamed from St Mary's Church, Cockhill on Saturday, at 6pm via www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mary Martin (née Kessack), Clondalkin, Dublin / Burtonport

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Mary Martin (née Kessack) of Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Acres, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Beloved wife of Colm and much loved mother of Paul and Rachel. Mary will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her heartbroken husband, son, daughter, brother Michael, sister Anne, her adored grandchildren Lauryn, Ryan and Edie, daughter-in-law Jenny, son-in-law Aaron, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugo Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.



Requiem Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Clonmany on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please. Maximum 10 people. Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

