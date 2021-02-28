Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Daniel and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons Frankie, Jimmy, John, Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Pat, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Rita and Nuala, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter's residence, Nuala Knox, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs. Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.15am via Lisnaclaya and Conlin Road for 11am funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal Town, in the loving care of the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Jennifer, Laura and Christine. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Nuala and Anne, brothers Bill, Anthony and John and all of his extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home with removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Solace Cancer Centre, Donegal Town c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines, the family home and funeral are private to family only.

Kevin's funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Edward Daly, 34 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year, of Edward Daly, 34 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, formerly Killdoney, Ballyshannon.

Edward will be mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, daughter Michelle, son Denis; adored grandad to Kieran, Roisin and Pauric, brother Fred, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Private requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday in Saint Patrick's Church at 11am, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the family home, Mass and burial are private to family only (max 10 persons).

The Daly family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

All enquiries to Patsy McCauley on 07703210437.

John McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork



The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny Univeristy Hostipal of John McGinley of Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Inishbofin Island.

Predeceased by his sons Denis and Jimmy. Survived by his wife Meadhba, sons Thomas and Eamonn, daughters Brid, Grace, Margaret, Mary and Geraldine, sister Margaret and brother Eamonn, daughter-in-law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Rosary for the repose of John's soul can be viewed live both nights at 7.30pm from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary and Funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

Bernadette Cullen, nee McIntyre, London and formerly of Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernadette Cullen, nee McIntyre, Earls Court, London and formerly of Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, loving son Jimmy, brothers Oliver (Kilcar) Padraig (Laghey), sisters Maeve (Surrey), Patricia (Letterkenny), nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephew.

Due to government restrictions, the house is strictly private to family only.

Interment will take place at a later date in London.

Anne McGarvey, nee McCarry, St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart

The death has occurred of Anne McGarvey nee McCarry, Maghercloy, St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart.

Anne will be sadly missed by her daughter Patricia and Gabriel, son Jimmy, all her grandchildren, brother Manus, Carrigart, sisters Kathleen, Susie and Mary in Glasgow and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Anne's remains will be reposing at Kelly's Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Monday from 6pm to 8pm with rosary at 6pm.

Funeral leaving Kelly’s on Tuesday at 9.30am going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has occurred at his residence of Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless (non-Covid), formerly of Ard Connell and Common, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughters Julie, Lisa, Lynn, Eileen and Catherine, his brother P.J, his grandchildren Erin Marie, Kelly, Miranda, Luke, Peter, Shay and Aidan, his sons-in-law Tommy, Danny and Steven, his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother John (Common).

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Home, Common Bridge, Ardara at 10.40am, Tuesday for funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Peter's funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral and cremation are strictly private and limited to ten people.

Family flower only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. lifeboats, c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal Town.

Sister of Bridget Quinn, Rossmore, Laghey.

Remains will leave Dublin Airport on Tuesday at 12.30pm, travelling to Donegal and arriving at St Agatha's Church, Clar, at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice on public gatherings the removal and burial is private to fFamily only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Lorraine Bowe (née McDevitt), Dublin and Inver

The death has occurred of Lorraine Bowe (née McDevitt), Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Meenabradden, Inver.

She died suddenly in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital.

Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Leah, Chloe, Lexie and Kayla. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sisters Marion and Noeleen, brothers Greg, Michael and Jimmy, special nieces Martina, and Olivia, parents-in-law Abby and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, and her special childminder Danielle.



A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

When the current circumstances have passed her family look forward to celebrating Lorraine’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the online private family Funeral Mass on Monday, March 1, at 11am by following the link at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society (the official fundraising body for Connolly Hospital).

