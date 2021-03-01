Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, March 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glenfin. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, devoted mother of Shaun (Rathmullan), Kathleen Wilson (London), Tina Blaney (Letterkenny), Liam (Philadelphia), Marie Davies (Letterkenny), Paddy (Letterkenny), Mark (Philadelphia) and Kevin (Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Martin (Glenfin), Nancy Brennan (Fintown), Grainne McMenamin (Birminghan), Kitty McCaughey (Birmingham), and brother Paddy (New York), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, March 3 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment strictly private with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Annie Byrne, 39 Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Daniel and son Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons Frankie, Jimmy, John, Paul, Daniel, Kevin and Pat, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Rita and Nuala, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter's residence, Nuala Knox, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs. Removal from there tomorrow Tuesday, March 2, at 10.15am via Lisnaclaya and Conlin Road for 11am funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Kevin Corcoran, Finabans, Donegal town, in the loving care of the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Jennifer, Laura and Christine. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Nuala and Anne, brothers Bill, Anthony and John and all of his extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home with removal tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2 at 10.30am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Solace Cancer Centre, Donegal town c/o any family member.

Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines, the family home and funeral are private to family only.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

John McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny Univeristy Hostipal of John McGinley of Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Inishbofin Island.

Predeceased by his sons Denis and Jimmy. Survived by his wife Meadhba, sons Thomas and Eamonn, daughters Brid, Grace, Margaret, Mary and Geraldine, sister Margaret and brother Eamonn, daughter-in-law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2, for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Rosary for the repose of John's soul can be viewed live tonight, Monday, March 1, at 7.30pm from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary and funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

John 'The Mag' Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence, surround by his family. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Alice and his family Rosemary, John Gerard, Caroline, Michelle, Patrick, David, Brendan and Berni, sons-in-law and daughters in-law, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Wednesday, March 3 for funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11 am with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Due to Government guidelines regarding gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private. John's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Bernadette Cullen, (née McIntyre), London and formerly of Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernadette Cullen, (née McIntyre), Earls Court, London and formerly of Malinbeg, Glencolmcille.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, loving son Jimmy, brothers Oliver (Kilcar) Padraig (Laghey), sisters Maeve (Surrey), Patricia (Letterkenny), nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephew.

Due to Government restrictions, the house is strictly private to family only.

Interment will take place at a later date in London.

Anne McGarvey, (née McCarry), St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart

The death has occurred of Anne McGarvey (née McCarry), Maghercloy, St Johnston, formerly Glasgow and originally from Carrigart.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Patricia and Gabriel, son Jimmy, all her grandchildren, brother Manus, Carrigart, sisters Kathleen, Susie and Mary in Glasgow and all her extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Her remains will be reposing at Kelly's Funeral home, Oakfield, Raphoe this Monday evening, March 1 from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral leaving Kelly’s tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2, at 9.30am going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has occurred at his residence of Peter McNelis, Loughmult, Bruckless (non-Covid), formerly of Ard Connell and Common, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, daughters Julie, Lisa, Lynn, Eileen and Catherine, his brother P.J, his grandchildren Erin Marie, Kelly, Miranda, Luke, Peter, Shay and Aidan, his sons-in-law Tommy, Danny and Steven, his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother John (Common).

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Home, Common Bridge, Ardara at 10.40am, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2, for funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral and cremation are strictly private and limited to ten people.

Family flower only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. lifeboats, c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town.

Sister of Bridget Quinn, Rossmore, Laghey.

Remains will leave Dublin Airport tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2, at 12.30pm, travelling to Donegal and arriving at St Agatha's Church, Clar, at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 3, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice on public gatherings the removal and burial is private to family only, please.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.



