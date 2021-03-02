Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, March 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eileen Gallagher, (née Sweeney), No. 1 Dr McCloskey Cresent, Glenties

- Martin Gallagher, Dunmore, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

- Mary (Maura) Milligan (née Harkin), Dunwiley, Stranorlar/ Castlefin

- Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath/Rann na Feirste

- Michael (Mick) Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe, Donegal town

- Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry

- Martin Mangan, Townparks, Raphoe, Donegal/Crossmolina, Mayo

- Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny

- Bernadette Cullen, Earls Court, London (née McIntyre) formerly of Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

- John (The Mag) Patton, Ballyshannon

- Kathleen Quinn, St Albans and formerly Donegal town



The sudden death has taken place of Eileen Gallagher, (née Sweeney), No.1 Dr McCloskey Cresent, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Cormac, deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Christine and Elaine, sons Laurence, Niall and John Paul, her loving mother Sadie. Predeceased by her father Danny and brother James. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Claire, Christine, Bernadette, Caroline and brothers Frank, Danny and Terence, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Dr McCloskey Cresent from 7pm this evening, Tuesday, March 2.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 4 at 11am in St Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private, with a maximum of ten people permitted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Glenties Day Care Centre, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Martin Gallagher, Dunmore, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Martin Gallagher, Dunmore, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh. Predeceased by his father Johnny Bán, his brother Conal and his sister Betty.

Sadly missed by his wife Marie, his mother Sarah, his sons, Oisín and Ciarán, his brothers, Seán, Cathal, Gerard and Paddy Bán, his sister Marion and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive at his home tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 at approximately 12.30pm. Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday March 4 at 3pm in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Martin's soul can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook Page tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry parish webcam.



Mary (Maura) Milligan (née Harkin), Dunwiley, Stranorlar/ Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Milligan (née Harkin), Dunwiley, Stranorlar/Castlefin. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Frank and much loved mother of Monica, Gerry, Bernadette, Olivia and the late John and Margaret. Cherished sister of Liam and the late Monica.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, brother, sister-in-law Frances, sons-in-law Noel and John and Kathleen, grandchildren, including the late Gemma, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving from her son Gerry's home at 15 The Weavers, Ballybofey on Thursday March 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.



Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath/Rann na Feirste

The death has occurred of Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath and formerly of Rann na Feirste today, March 2, peacefully at St. James’ Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Anthony and loving mother of Michael, Aidan Lorraine and Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Fidelma, Rachel and Sharon, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Chloe, Conor, Stephen, Daniel, Andrew, William, Isobelle, Olivia, Katherine, Anna and Matthew as well as brothers Charlie and John, sisters Roisin and Margaret, extended family and many friends.

Pre-deceased by brothers Danny and Willie and sisters Maureen and Tessie.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time due to Government restrictions. For those who would like to follow the funeral Mass please go to the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/the-church-of-the-3-patrons on Friday, March 5, at 11am.

Michael (Mick) Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe, Donegal town



The death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Maldon House, The Glebe, Donegal town.

Predeceased by his wife Eilis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters: Siobhan, Elizabeth, Deborah and Marina, son: Michael, brother: Edward, sisters: Mary, Anna, Margaret and Helen, daughter-in-law: Jeanette, sons-in-law: John, Declan, Joe and Ed, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives neighbours and friends.

Removal from his residence tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterwards in St. Agatha’s Cemetary, Clar. Family flowers only, please.

The funeral service can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines, the family request that all guidelines are strictly adhered to and thank everyone for their support at this difficult time.



Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his daughter Mary, his sons, John, Danny, Pat and Denis, his grandchildren, Siobhan, Christopher and Angela and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Thursday March 4, at 12pm, followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry Parish Webcam.



Martin Mangan, Townparks, Raphoe, Donegal/Crossmolina, Mayo

The death has occurred of Martin Mangan, Townparks, Raphoe and formerly from Doolek, Crossmolina, Co Mayo. Martin was predeceased by his parents Thady and Mary, brother, John Joe and sister Christina.

Martin will be lovingly missed by his wife Susie, sons and daughters Catherine, Martin, Suzanna, James and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his twin brother, Thady, brothers Tommy and Pete, nieces, nephews, the Murphy family and all his extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Wednesday afternoon going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on:

www.https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Marys Meals c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her home of Brid Hannigan (née Ward), Iona Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glenfin. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, devoted mother of Shaun (Rathmullan), Kathleen Wilson (London), Tina Blaney (Letterkenny), Liam (Philadelphia), Marie Davies (Letterkenny), Paddy (Letterkenny), Mark (Philadelphia) and Kevin (Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary Martin (Glenfin), Nancy Brennan (Fintown), Grainne McMenamin (Birminghan), Kitty McCaughey (Birmingham), and brother Paddy (New York), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny which can be viewed online by using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment strictly private with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Bernadette Cullen, Earls Court, London (née McIntyre) formerly of Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernadette Cullen, Earls Court, London (née McIntyre) formerly of Malin Beg, Glencolmcille

Sadly missed by her loving husband, Jim, loving son, Jimmy, brothers, Oliver(Kilcar) Padraig, (Laghey); sisters, Maeve(Surrey), Patricia, (Glentain Manor, Letterkenny); nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephew.

Due to Government restrictions, houses strictly private to family only.

Interment will take place at a later date in London.

John (The Mag) Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John 'The Mag' Patton, Tonragee, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence, surround by his family. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Alice and his family Rosemary, John Gerard, Caroline, Michelle, Patrick, David, Brendan and Berni, sons-in-law and daughters in-law, grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence until removal tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 for funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11 am with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Due to Government guidelines regarding gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private. John's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Quinn, St Albans, England and formerly of Croaghnameal, Donegal town. Sister of Bridget Quinn, Rossmore, Laghey.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice on public gatherings the removal and burial is private to family only, please.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal



