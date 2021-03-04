Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, March 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Patricia Rodgers, Tullaghan and Bundoran



The death has taken place of Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, West End, Bundoran. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother to Shane, Tracey, David, Grainne and Tara, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paddy and Damien, daughters-in-law Marian and Yvonne, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and many great friends that Patricia made over the years when both herself and her late husband Raymond operated The Imperial Hotel in Bundoran.

Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please. Removal on Friday morning, March 5, at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Patricia's funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding COVID-19, the funeral arrangements are private to family only.

Patrick Gallagher, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Patrick Gallagher, Meenacuing, Gweedore.

Reposing at his home in Meenacuing. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 5 in St Mary's Church Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The wake and funeral is for immediate family only in keeping with HSE and Government guidelines.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Bernard Sweeney, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bernard Sweeney, No 6 Hillcrest, Leck Road, Letterkenny, F92 T8X2.

Removal from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass, at 11am and burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery in the family plot.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people only

Bernard is survived by his mother Maureen, sister May Herrity and family, brother Robbie and family, nieces, nephews family circle and friends.

Mickey Harkin, Cranford



The death has taken place of Mickey Harkin, Coole, Cranford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Rosary on Friday night at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole.

Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired NCBI c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Bernard (Barney) Duffy, 566 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Duffy, 566 Millbrae, Stranorlar.

Peacefully at his home in the wonderful care of his family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Kevin, Katrina, Brian and Brenda.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Susan, brothers John Joe, Mick, Seamus, Noel and sister Rose Marie.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, John, daughter-in-law, Rose Marie, grandchildren Andrea, Katie, Jamie, Donna, Natasha and Joshua, great-grandchildren Dáire, Eoghan, Naoise, Lydia, Beth, Cora, and James.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday March 5 at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cancer Society, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Aodh (Hugh) O'Donnell, Largy, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Aodh (Hugh) O'Donnell, Largy, Killybegs

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Joseph, Martin, Kieran and Shaun, daughter Eileen, sisters Kathleen (Bruckless) and Anna (Dundalk), brothers Sean (Dublin) and Michael (Bogagh). Predeceased by his brothers Frank and Paddy and sister Mary.

Removal on Thursday, March 4, to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass via his home in Largy. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Carrick Day Care Centre or Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Patrick (Pat) Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his late residence of Patrick (Pat) Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Peacefully, at his home, in the wonderful care of his family, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of Noel, Gerald, Terry, Noeleen, Caraline, Aidan and the late Angela and John Terence, who died in infancy, cherished brother of Brid, Paul and the late John, Vincent, Phonsie, Rosaleen and Kay.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, March 5, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the

House and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin), Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin) of Harrow, London, formally of Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply saddened by her loss are her husband Martin, sons Steven and Jamie, mother Annarose, sister Bridget, brothers Michael, Neil and Philip, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers and sisters in law and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be leaving Porter's Funeral Home, Meenagorey at 4pm on Friday, March 5 travelling to her family home in Cashel, Linsfort.

The Rosary and Wake Prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday, March 6 at 6pm. These will be streamed live on www.churchservicestv/cockhill

Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday, March 7 in Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile app only.

Eileen Gallagher, (née Sweeney), No. 1 Dr McCloskey Cresent, Glenties

The sudden death has taken place of Eileen Gallagher, (née Sweeney), 1 Dr McCloskey Cresent, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Cormac, deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Christine and Elaine, sons Laurence, Niall and John Paul, her loving mother Sadie. Predeceased by her father Danny and brother James. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Claire, Christine, Bernadette, Caroline and brothers Frank, Danny and Terence, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Dr McCloskey Cresent.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 4 at 11am in St Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private, with a maximum of ten people permitted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Glenties Day Care Centre, c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Martin Gallagher, Dunmore, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Martin Gallagher, Dunmore, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh. Predeceased by his father Johnny Bán, his brother Conal and his sister Betty.

Sadly missed by his wife Marie, his mother Sarah, his sons, Oisín and Ciarán, his brothers, Seán, Cathal, Gerard and Paddy Bán, his sister Marion and all his extended family and friends.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, March 4 at 3pm in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Martin's soul can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook Page tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry parish webcam.



Mary (Maura) Milligan (née Harkin), Dunwiley, Stranorlar/ Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Milligan (née Harkin), Dunwiley, Stranorlar/Castlefin. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Frank and much-loved mother of Monica, Gerry, Bernadette, Olivia and the late John and Margaret. Cherished sister of Liam and the late Monica.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, brother, sister-in-law Frances, sons-in-law Noel and John and Kathleen, grandchildren, including the late Gemma, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving from her son Gerry's home at 15 The Weavers, Ballybofey on Thursday March 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.



Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath/Rann na Feirste

The death has occurred of Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath and formerly of Rann na Feirste, peacefully at St. James’ Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Anthony and loving mother of Michael, Aidan Lorraine and Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Fidelma, Rachel and Sharon, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Chloe, Conor, Stephen, Daniel, Andrew, William, Isobelle, Olivia, Katherine, Anna and Matthew as well as brothers Charlie and John, sisters Roisin and Margaret, extended family and many friends.

Pre-deceased by brothers Danny and Willie and sisters Maureen and Tessie.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time due to Government restrictions. For those who would like to follow the funeral Mass please go to the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/the-church-of-the-3-patrons on Friday, March 5, at 11am.

Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Denis Campbell, Glasgow and Rann na Móna, Annagry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his daughter Mary, his sons, John, Danny, Pat and Denis, his grandchildren, Siobhan, Christopher and Angela and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Thursday March 4, at 12pm, followed by burial in the new graveyard, Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry parish webcam.

