Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, March 4

Liam Briody, Glenties





The death has taken place of Liam Briody, former Garda sergeant, The Rock, Glenties. Predeceased by his wife Sylvia in 2012.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary and sons Martin, Fr Joseph, Fr Anthony and John, his brother Joe (Canada), and wider family and friends.



Liam’s remains will repose in St Connell’s Church, Glenties following their reception there prior to Thursday evening Mass.



Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Saturday, March 6, can be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties, with internment afterwards in the local cemetery.



In accordance with H.S.E. and government guidelines, the house, removal, Mass and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

George Dowds, Toulette, Burt





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George Dowds, Toulette, Burt.



Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 6 in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.



George's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

William Slevin, Garrison Hill, Killygordon





The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of William Slevin, Garrison Hill, Killygordon.

Funeral service in Monellan Parish Church at 2pm on Saturday, March 6 with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Monellan Parish Church funds c/o Mary Slevin, Treasurer.

Patricia Rodgers, Tullaghan and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patricia Rodgers, Duncarberry Heights, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and formerly of The Imperial Hotel, West End, Bundoran. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother to Shane, Tracey, David, Grainne and Tara, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paddy and Damien, daughters-in-law Marian and Yvonne, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and many great friends that Patricia made over the years when both herself and her late husband Raymond operated The Imperial Hotel in Bundoran.

Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please. Removal on Friday morning, March 5, at 10.30am, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Patricia's funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie.

Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding COVID-19, the funeral arrangements are private to family only.

Patrick Gallagher, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Patrick Gallagher, Meenacuing, Gweedore.

Reposing at his home in Meenacuing. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 5 in St Mary's Church Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The wake and funeral is for immediate family only in keeping with HSE and Government guidelines.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Bernard Sweeney, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bernard Sweeney, No 6 Hillcrest, Leck Road, Letterkenny, F92 T8X2.

Removal from his late residence on Friday, March 5 at 10.30am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass, at 11am and burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery in the family plot.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people only

Bernard is survived by his mother Maureen, sister May Herrity and family, brother Robbie and family, nieces, nephews family circle and friends.

Mickey Harkin, Cranford



The death has taken place of Mickey Harkin, Coole, Cranford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Rosary on Friday night at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole.

Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired NCBI c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Bernard (Barney) Duffy, 566 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Duffy, 566 Millbrae, Stranorlar.

Peacefully at his home in the wonderful care of his family. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Kevin, Katrina, Brian and Brenda.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Susan, brothers John Joe, Mick, Seamus, Noel and sister Rose Marie.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son-in-law, John, daughter-in-law, Rose Marie, grandchildren Andrea, Katie, Jamie, Donna, Natasha and Joshua, great-grandchildren Dáire, Eoghan, Naoise, Lydia, Beth, Cora, and James.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday March 5 at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cancer Society, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Patrick (Pat) Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his late residence of Patrick (Pat) Temple, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Peacefully, at his home, in the wonderful care of his family, after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of Noel, Gerald, Terry, Noeleen, Caraline, Aidan and the late Angela and John Terence, who died in infancy, cherished brother of Brid, Paul and the late John, Vincent, Phonsie, Rosaleen and Kay.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, March 5, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the

House and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin), Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin) of Harrow, London, formally of Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply saddened by her loss are her husband Martin, sons Steven and Jamie, mother Annarose, sister Bridget, brothers Michael, Neil and Philip, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers and sisters in law and extended family and friends.

Her remains will be leaving Porter's Funeral Home, Meenagorey at 4pm on Friday, March 5 travelling to her family home in Cashel, Linsfort.

The Rosary and Wake Prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday, March 6 at 6pm. These will be streamed live on www.churchservicestv/cockhill

Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday, March 7 in Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile app only.



Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath/Rann na Feirste

The death has occurred of Winifred (Una) McDermott (née McGinley) Rathgar, Dublin/Kells, Meath and formerly of Rann na Feirste, peacefully at St. James’ Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Anthony and loving mother of Michael, Aidan Lorraine and Ronan.

She will be sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Fidelma, Rachel and Sharon, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Chloe, Conor, Stephen, Daniel, Andrew, William, Isobelle, Olivia, Katherine, Anna and Matthew as well as brothers Charlie and John, sisters Roisin and Margaret, extended family and many friends.

Pre-deceased by brothers Danny and Willie and sisters Maureen and Tessie.

A private family funeral is taking place at this time due to Government restrictions. For those who would like to follow the funeral Mass please go to the link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/the-church-of-the-3-patrons on Friday, March 5, at 11am.

