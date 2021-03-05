Obituary: Eddie Daly, Kildoney and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

Edward (known as Eddie) Daly lived a long and productive life where his love for family, his faith, fishing and music were the main pillars around which so much more was built.

A son of Denis and Mary Daly, Eddie was born in Kildoney on April 7, 1929, Eddie was never far from the shore of the sea or the nearby Erne Estuary. He was one of a family of seven, Fr Michael, Paddy James, Tommy, Mary and Kitty, who are all deceased and his brother Fred who lives in Kildoney.

On Monday last, observing health regulations and restrictions, his neighbors and friends in Cluain Barron underlined the high regard there is for Eddie and Evelyn as they stood quietly in a final salute to a man loved by so many simply because he lived life simply, no airs and graces, just a hard working, decent, honest man who loved his wife and family and had a deep and lasting faith.

Briefly after school days finished, he worked on various local farms, but life would see him make a living working for 45 years (always working on the night shift) in Ballyshannon Bakery. For those 45 years before a well earned retirement every working day started at 3am when he rose to get ready for work and 4am on the bakery floor having made his way from the family home at 34 Cluain Barron to work in the bakery on The Mall while the majority of townspeople slept.

That night shift role became the norm for Eddie, but he still managed to do many of the things he loved.

Among his interests and hobbies was fishing on the estuary with his twin brother Tommy and his brother Fred. He loved walking and enjoyed meeting and chatting to people when out on those walks.

Faith

His faith was a massive part of his life, he was a Secular member of the Franciscan Order and an active member holding many officer posts.

He was a life-long member of the Legion of Mary and it was at a Legion of Mary meeting he met the love of his life Evelyn. They married in July 1968 and they were blessed with two children, Denis and Michelle who have, as their parents grew older, been truly magnificent in how they have watched over both and been there for them at all times.

Sadly he had indifferent health in later life and he had his share of suffering but his faith stood him in good stead and he accepted what came his way as being the will of God.

Eddie was described by the celebrant at Monday’s Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Fr Hugh Hanlon, as a man of deep faith. He recalled how Eddie led The Rosary before weekday Mass every day. He noted how Eddie and Evelyn had made such an important contribution to St Patrick’s and to the Franciscan Friary and how he was a regular attendee at Knock Shrine.

“Edward has left a wonderful example of a life well lived. He has left all of us who have known him with an example of a life which not only inspired his family, but all of us who have met him and had the privilege of meeting him.

“All his life he was faithful to Jesus and Mary, especially through the Rosary, so you can be sure he received a great welcome from them both on Saturday evening last,” Fr Hanlon stated.

Eddie was an excellent singer. He loved singing, he was a member of the Resurrection Choir in St Patrick’s Church. He also sang solo in the Friary at the Novena, held every Tuesday night.

At his Requiem Mass on Monday, the Daly family were very much part of the liturgy, Eddie’s son Denis and granddaughter Roisin did the readings, the Prayers of the Faithful were read by grandsons Kieran and Pauric. Eddie’s daughter Michelle read a beautiful reflection, ‘Be Thankful For Our Journey’ and thanked all those who had been so helpful to her later father, particularly his carers.

As the funeral Mass got underway symbols of Eddie’s life and interests were brought forward to the Altar, a photo with his twin brother Tom and his brother Eddie as they fished on the Erne Estuary, a statue of Our Lady of Knock, a scone of bread, reflecting his love of baking and his work in the bakery, a hymn book to recall his involvement with the Resurrection Choir and a Legion of Mary leaflet to mark his life-long involvement with the Legion.

Eddie is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Michelle, son Denis, adored grandad to Kieran, Roisin and Pauric, brother Fred, nephews, nieces and entire family circle, to whom deepest sympathy is extended.