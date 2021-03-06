Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, March 6



The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie Tinney Ballindrait, Lifford

- George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn

- Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

- Nancy Tinney, Drumkeen Upper, Drumkeen

- Anne Kerlin (née O'Donnell), Stroanbrack, Dunamanagh, Tyrone /Fahan

- Sharon O'Kane, 37 Ceanann View, Letterkenny

- Nils Arnt Helleso, Meenderryhirk, Dungloe/Bergen, Norway

- Maureen Dolan (née McHugh), Sessiaghmore, Castlefin/ Aghyaran, Tyrone

- Liam Briody, Glenties

- George Dowds, Toulette, Burt

- William Slevin, Garrison Hill, Killygordon

- Michael (Mickey) Harkin, Coole, Cranford

- Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin), Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana

Annie Tinney Ballindrait, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Tinney (née Mc Cullagh) Ballindrait, Lifford.

Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Sonia, Donna and Tanya, dearly loved grandmother of Alex, Fiónn and Fiádh mother-in-law of Brendan and sister of Johnny, Mary, Alice, Christy and the late Paddy, Eamonn and Hugh.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Annie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Monday at 11a.m

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Community Hospital of George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn. Beloved husband of the late Rose and much-loved father of Georgie, Marian, Jaqueline and Michelle, cherished brother of May and the late Eamon, Daily, Seamus, John Danny and Eddie. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his son, daughters, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, March 8 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Woodville Ward, St.Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions,the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of Teresa Harrington (née Mooney), Carndonagh and Kenmare, Kerry.

Formerly of The Hollybush, Pound St Carndonagh. Beloved wife of Timothy (The Leap, Bonane, Kenmare), loving mother of Charlotte and Frances, adoring grandmother of Evelyn, Ryan and Úna-Marie. Predeceased by her brother Denis. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-laws Patrick and Stephen, brother Noel, sisters Margarita, Ann-Rita, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Teresa with Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11am in St. Monica's Church, Palmers Green, London N13 4DJ which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen followed by interment at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters, London EN4 0DZ.

Strict UK Covid restrictions will apply; church and funeral attendance is limited to 30 people and social distancing is required.

Nancy Tinney, Drumkeen Upper, Drumkeen



The peaceful death has taken place of Nancy Tinney, Drumkeen Upper, Drumkeen. Survived by her nieces Margaret Bonner, Mary Gallagher and husband Jimmy. Much loved grand aunt of Margaret, Liam, Áine and Martina Gallagher.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday, March 7, at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are limited to a maximum of ten people.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Ritz Film Productions Facebook page.

Anne Kerlin (née O'Donnell), Stroanbrack, Dunamanagh, Tyrone/Fahan



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne Kerlin (née O'Donnell) Stroanbrack, Dunamanagh and formerly of Fahan.

Much loved wife of Brian, devoted mother of Edel, Níall, Joseph and Áine and dearly loved sister of Kathleen, Mary, Michael, Noeleen, Helen, John and Carmel.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary`s Church, Aughabrack Facebook page on Sunday, March 7, at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Autism NI.

Sharon O'Kane, 37 Ceanann View, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sharon O'Kane, 37 Ceanann View, Letterkenny

Peacefully at the Donegal Hospice. Predeceased by her loving mother Mags and her brother Declan. Sadly missed by her dad Kevin and nephew Dale, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

The Funeral Mass will take place on, Saturday, March 6, at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in family plot.

Nils Arnt Helleso, Meenderryhirk, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Nils Arnt Helleso, Meenderryhirk, Dungloe, formally of Bergen, Norway, peacefully in his home in loving care of his daughter, Dorthe and son-in-law Charlie Doherty.

Beloved husband of the late Ragnhild and loving father of Terje, Dorthe and Harald.

He will be sadly missed by his children, daughters-in-law Malin and Cherry Mae, son-in-law Charlie, grandchildren Linnea, Beatrix, Katarina, Dennis, Kristiane and Kim Leon.

Reposing at McGlynn's , Dungloe. Funeral arrangement at a later date.

Maureen Dolan (née McHugh), Sessiaghmore, Castlefin/Aghyaran, Tyrone

The death has occurred of Maureen Dolan (née McHugh) Sessiaghmore, Castlefin/Aghyaran, Tyrone



Formerly of Aghyaran. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, much loved mother of Patricia and Eugene and mother-in-law of Angie and Jack, loving granny of Leanne, Conor, Luke, Mark and Erin and great-granny of Hailey, cherished sister of Sally, Michael, Tess, Christina, Eileen and the late Sean and Rose.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran on Saturday, March 6, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice or Castlederg Patients Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund, c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Liam Briody, The Rock, Glenties



The death has taken place of Liam Briody, former garda sergeant, The Rock, Glenties. Predeceased by his wife Sylvia in 2012.



Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary and sons Martin, Fr Joseph, Fr Anthony and John, his brother Joe (Canada), and wider family and friends.



Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, March 6, can be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties with internment afterwards in the local cemetery.



In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Mass and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

George Dowds, Toulette, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George Dowds, Toulette, Burt.

Predeceased by his parents Kevin and Mary Anne, his twin brother Patrick and infant brother Martin. Beloved brother of Maire McGrath, Edward and Thomas. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his sister, brothers, brother-in-law Anthony, nieces, nephews, his aunt Sheila, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.



Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 6, in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family with a limit of ten people permitted.



The Requiem Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv/burt

William Slevin, Garrison Hill, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of William Slevin, Garrison Hill, Killygordon.

Funeral service in Monellan Parish Church at 2pm on Saturday, March 6 with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are limited to a maximum of ten people.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Monellan Parish Church funds c/o Mary Slevin, Treasurer.

Michael (Mickey) Harkin, Coole, Cranford

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Harkin, Coole, Cranford. Deeply missed by his loving wife Maureen, family Roisin, Brian, Sean and Seamus and their partners Johnny, Linda, Tara and Katie, grandchildren Killian, Mikey, Abbie, Frankie, Annie, Faye, Alfie and Jamie, sister Winnie, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, March 6, at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole.

Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only, donations if desired NCBI c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin), Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin) of Harrow, London, formally of Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply saddened by her loss are her husband Martin, sons Steven and Jamie, mother Annarose, sister Bridget, brothers Michael, Neil and Philip, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers and sisters in law and extended family and friends.

Redmains reposing family home in Cashel, Linsfort today Friday, March 5.

The Rosary and wake prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday, March 6 at 6pm. These will be streamed live on www.churchservicestv/cockhill

Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday, March 7 in Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile app only.

