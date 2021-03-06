Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, March 6



The following deaths have taken place:

John Rua Gallagher, Dungloe



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of John Rua Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his own home on Sunday, March 7 from 2pm.

Funeral mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Annie Tinney Ballindrait, Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Tinney (née Mc Cullagh) Ballindrait, Lifford.

Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother of Sonia, Donna and Tanya, dearly loved grandmother of Alex, Fiónn and Fiádh mother-in-law of Brendan and sister of Johnny, Mary, Alice, Christy and the late Paddy, Eamonn and Hugh.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Annie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Monday at 11a.m

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Community Hospital of George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn. Beloved husband of the late Rose and much-loved father of Georgie, Marian, Jaqueline and Michelle, cherished brother of May and the late Eamon, Daily, Seamus, John Danny and Eddie. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his son, daughters, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, March 8 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Woodville Ward, St.Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions,the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of Teresa Harrington (née Mooney), Carndonagh and Kenmare, Kerry.

Formerly of The Hollybush, Pound St Carndonagh. Beloved wife of Timothy (The Leap, Bonane, Kenmare), loving mother of Charlotte and Frances, adoring grandmother of Evelyn, Ryan and Úna-Marie. Predeceased by her brother Denis. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-laws Patrick and Stephen, brother Noel, sisters Margarita, Ann-Rita, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Teresa with Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11am in St. Monica's Church, Palmers Green, London N13 4DJ which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen followed by interment at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters, London EN4 0DZ.

Strict UK Covid restrictions will apply; church and funeral attendance is limited to 30 people and social distancing is required.

Nancy Tinney, Drumkeen Upper, Drumkeen



The peaceful death has taken place of Nancy Tinney, Drumkeen Upper, Drumkeen. Survived by her nieces Margaret Bonner, Mary Gallagher and husband Jimmy. Much loved grand aunt of Margaret, Liam, Áine and Martina Gallagher.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday, March 7, at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are limited to a maximum of ten people.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Ritz Film Productions Facebook page.

Anne Kerlin (née O'Donnell), Stroanbrack, Dunamanagh, Tyrone/Fahan



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Anne Kerlin (née O'Donnell) Stroanbrack, Dunamanagh and formerly of Fahan.

Much loved wife of Brian, devoted mother of Edel, Níall, Joseph and Áine and dearly loved sister of Kathleen, Mary, Michael, Noeleen, Helen, John and Carmel.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary`s Church, Aughabrack Facebook page on Sunday, March 7, at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Autism NI.

Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin), Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Philomena McCarron (née McLaughlin) of Harrow, London, formally of Cashel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply saddened by her loss are her husband Martin, sons Steven and Jamie, mother Annarose, sister Bridget, brothers Michael, Neil and Philip, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers and sisters in law and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the family home in Cashel, Linsfort Friday, March 5.

The Rosary and wake prayers for the dead will be led from the chapel on Saturday, March 6 at 6pm. These will be streamed live on www.churchservicestv/cockhill

Funeral Mass at 10am on Sunday, March 7 in Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial in the adjoining cemetery. This can also be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill using the mobile app only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie