Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, March 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Deirdre Doherty, Ardara

- Frank (Phil) Roussin, Gaoth Dobhair

- Billy Farren (Willie), Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin

- Willie McCleary, Milford

- John Rua Gallagher, Dungloe

- Annie Tinney Ballindrait, Lifford

- George (Geordie) Mc Monagle, Demesne, Castlefinn

- Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

Deirdre Doherty (née McDyer), Sandfield, Ardara



The death has taken place in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow of Deirdre Doherty (nee McDyer) Sandfield, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Norman. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan in the coming days and a memorial service will be held in St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, when restrictions have lessened.

Frank (Phil) Roussin, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Frank (Phil) Roussin, Strand Road, Magheragallon, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie Tim Boyle. Sadly missed by his daughter Joyce, sons, Brian, Jimmy and Michael, sisters, Denise and Elizabeth, brother William, daughters-in-law Marie and Denise, grandchildren Collette, Caroline, Anthony, Mark, Michelle, Nicola, Jeff, Finn and Máire-Ellen and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday, March 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Rosary for the happy repose of Phil's soul can be viewed on Monday night on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page on Tuesday at 11am.

Billy Farren (Willie), Glengad

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Billy Farren (Willie), Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.15 am for 11am requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Hospice Funds c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Willie McCleary, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie McCleary, Urbalshinney, Milford.

Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving father of Ann Marie and Eddie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, sister Noreen, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass in St Peters Church, Milford at 1pm on Tuesday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family only with a limit of 10 people permitted in the church.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed from St. Peter's Church, Milford on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

John Rua Gallagher, Dungloe

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of John Rua Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Annie Tinney Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Tinney (née McCullagh), Ballindrait, Lifford.

Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother of Sonia, Donna and Tanya, dearly loved grandmother of Alex, Fiónn and Fiádh mother-in-law of Brendan and sister of Johnny, Mary, Alice, Christy and the late Paddy, Eamonn and Hugh.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Annie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Monday at 11am at http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

George (Geordie) McMonagle, Demesne, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Community Hospital of George (Geordie) McMonagle, Demesne, Castlefinn.

Beloved husband of the late Rose and much-loved father of Georgie, Marian, Jaqueline and Michelle, cherished brother of May and the late Eamon, Daily, Seamus, John Danny and Eddie. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his son, daughters, sister, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Woodville Ward, St.Joseph's Community Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of Teresa Harrington (née Mooney), Carndonagh and Kenmare, Kerry, formerly of The Hollybush, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Beloved wife of Timothy (The Leap, Bonane, Kenmare), loving mother of Charlotte and Frances, adoring grandmother of Evelyn, Ryan and Úna-Marie. Predeceased by her brother Denis.

missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-laws Patrick and Stephen, brother Noel, sisters Margarita, Ann-Rita, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Teresa with Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 10 at 11am in St. Monica's Church, Palmers Green, London N13 4DJ which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen followed by interment at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters, London EN4 0DZ.

Strict UK Covid restrictions will apply; church and funeral attendance are limited to 30 people and social distancing is required.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie