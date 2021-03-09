Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, March 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brigid Mc Guinness, Derry, and Clonmany

- Margaret Farren, Moville

- Bridget McGlinchey, Glenties

- Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford

- Deirdre Doherty, Ardara

- Frank (Phil) Roussin, Gaoth Dobhair

- Billy Farren (Willie), Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin

- Willie McCleary, Milford

- Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

Brigid Mc Guinness, Derry, and Clonmany



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, of Brigid Mc Guinness nee McEleney, 51 Belvoir Park, Derry, and formerly Mindoran, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at her niece Mary McEleney's residence, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 10 in St Mary's Church, Clonmany at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Margaret Farren, Moville



The death has taken place of Margaret Farren (nee English), Main Street, Moville, formerly of Culmore, Derry.

Funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 11am in St Pious X Church, Moville with burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only or if desired, donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Bridget McGlinchey, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget McGlinchey, Main Street, Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Josie, son Martin, daughter-in-law Fiona, brother Paddy and sisters Maureen and Nan.

Loving mother to sons John (California), Eunan (Glenties) and daughter-in-law Ann. Sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends that Bridget made over the years when both herself and her late husband Josie operated the Mace Supermarket in Glenties.

Her remains will repose in St Connell’s Church, Glenties from 7pm on Monday.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can viewed at www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Glenties Day Care Centre C/O James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, Noreen, Kathleen, Rosaleen and Angela, brother-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Deirdre Doherty (née McDyer), Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow of Deirdre Doherty (nee McDyer) Sandfield, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Norman. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan in the coming days and a memorial service will be held in St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, when restrictions have lessened.

Frank (Phil) Roussin, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Frank (Phil) Roussin, Strand Road, Magheragallon, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie Tim Boyle. Sadly missed by his daughter Joyce, sons, Brian, Jimmy and Michael, sisters, Denise and Elizabeth, brother William, daughters-in-law Marie and Denise, grandchildren Collette, Caroline, Anthony, Mark, Michelle, Nicola, Jeff, Finn and Máire-Ellen and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday, March 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Rosary for the happy repose of Phil's soul can be viewed on Monday night on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page on Tuesday at 11am.

Billy Farren (Willie), Glengad

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Billy Farren (Willie), Glentoskert, Glengad, Malin.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Hospice Funds c/o any family member.



In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Willie McCleary, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie McCleary, Urbalshinney, Milford.

Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving father of Ann Marie and Eddie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, sister Noreen, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass in St Peters Church, Milford at 1pm on Tuesday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family only with a limit of 10 people permitted in the church.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed from St. Peter's Church, Milford on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of Teresa Harrington (née Mooney), Carndonagh and Kenmare, Kerry, formerly of The Hollybush, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Beloved wife of Timothy (The Leap, Bonane, Kenmare), loving mother of Charlotte and Frances, adoring grandmother of Evelyn, Ryan and Úna-Marie. Predeceased by her brother Denis.

missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-laws Patrick and Stephen, brother Noel, sisters Margarita, Ann-Rita, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Teresa with Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 10 at 11am in St. Monica's Church, Palmers Green, London N13 4DJ which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen followed by interment at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters, London EN4 0DZ.

Strict UK Covid restrictions will apply; church and funeral attendance are limited to 30 people and social distancing is required.

