Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, March 10

- Annie McKeown, Fintown

- James O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Mollie Gallagher, Milford

- Brigid Mc Guinness, Derry and Clonmany

- Margaret Farren, Moville

- Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford

- Deirdre Doherty, Ardara

- Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McKeown, nee Kelly, Meenashrone, Fintown and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass at 12noon on Thursday, March 11 in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Colmcille Naofa Facebook Page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin C/O Any family member.

The death has taken place at the Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of James O’Donnell, 21 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 11 at 11am in St Eunans Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny



Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to the Archview Lodge Nursing Home Patient's Comfort Fund C/O Con McDaid Funeral Director or any family member.

The peaceful death has taken place in Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Mollie Gallagher, Gortmacall, Milford.

Her remains will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Milford on Wednesday, March 10 at 5pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/milford

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, of Brigid Mc Guinness nee McEleney, 51 Belvoir Park, Derry, and formerly Mindoran, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at her niece Mary McEleney's residence, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 10 in St Mary's Church, Clonmany at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to, Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Co any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

The death has taken place of Margaret Farren (nee English), Main Street, Moville, formerly of Culmore, Derry.

Funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 11am in St Pious X Church, Moville with burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only or if desired, donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial is private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Mollie O’Donnell, Mount Marian, Milford.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, Noreen, Kathleen, Rosaleen and Angela, brother-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford

Deirdre Doherty (née McDyer), Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow of Deirdre Doherty (nee McDyer) Sandfield, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Norman. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan in the coming days and a memorial service will be held in St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, when restrictions have lessened.

Teresa Harrington (née Mooney) Carndonagh

The death has taken place in London of Teresa Harrington (née Mooney), Carndonagh and Kenmare, Kerry, formerly of The Hollybush, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Beloved wife of Timothy (The Leap, Bonane, Kenmare), loving mother of Charlotte and Frances, adoring grandmother of Evelyn, Ryan and Úna-Marie. Predeceased by her brother Denis.

missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-laws Patrick and Stephen, brother Noel, sisters Margarita, Ann-Rita, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Teresa with Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 10 at 11am in St. Monica's Church, Palmers Green, London N13 4DJ which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/palmersgreen followed by interment at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters, London EN4 0DZ.

Strict UK Covid restrictions will apply; church and funeral attendance are limited to 30 people and social distancing is required.

