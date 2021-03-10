Deep sadness at news of the death of Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

The death of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham, has evoked a real sense of sadness among all who knew him.

Packie died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday. A much loved and hugely popular man, he was known all around Donegal, having spent his working life with Donegal County Council. He worked in the old council offices on Letterkenny’s High Road, and also in the tax office in Lifford.

He will also be remembered for his love of sport, particularly football. Since his passing many tributes have been paid, with former players and managers recalling Packie’s contribution to the game in this county. A highly respected referee, he officiated at League of Ireland level.

He was also a great community man. He loved his family, and loved a song, and a dance.

Pre-deceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields, Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.

Everyone at Finn Park wishes to pass on their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Packie Tourish.



Packie was a legendary football figure in Donegal and was a League of Ireland referee for a number of years.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9ntF0YuYaD — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) March 10, 2021