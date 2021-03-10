Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, March 10

May they rest in peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rose Burns, Sligo and Dunfanaghy

- John Mulligan, Falcarragh

- George Dermot Mc Dermott, Strabane and Lifford

- Tommy Owenie Gallagher, Falcarragh

- Bridie McDermott, Letterkenny 

- Annie McKeown, Fintown 

- James O’Donnell, Letterkenny

Rose Burns, Sligo and Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Summerhville Nursing Home, Strandhill, Co Sligo of Rose Burns (née Kelly), Cairns Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly of Dunfanaghy.
Dearly loved wife the late Thomas Burns and mother of the late Grace-Anne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maura (Marren) (Carraroe), Bernie (Coolaney), Ger (Rome), sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

John Mulligan, Falcarragh

The sudden death has taken place of John Mulligan, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

His remains will leave Letterkenny on Thursday, March 11 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon, March 12 at 2pm in Falcarragh with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dunfannaghy.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia Falcarragh or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

George Dermot Mc Dermott, Strabane and  Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of George Dermot Mc Dermott, 30 Melmount Park, Strabane and formerly of the Diamond, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Friday, March 12 at 1pm on http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Tommy Owenie Gallagher, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tommy Owenie Gallagher Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his home on Friday morning, March 12 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia Falcarragh or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Bridie McDermott, Letterkenny 

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Bridie McDermott, née Sweeney, formerly of Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny and Calhame.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Friday, March 12 at 11am, and can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Hillcrest House Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Annie McKeown, Fintown 

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McKeown, nee Kelly, Meenashrone, Fintown and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass at 12noon on Thursday, March 11 in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Colmcille Naofa Facebook Page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin C/O Any family member.

James O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of James O’Donnell, 21 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 11 at 11am in St Eunans Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny


Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to the Archview Lodge Nursing Home Patient's Comfort Fund C/O Con McDaid Funeral Director or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

