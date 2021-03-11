Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, March 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maisie Noonan, Killygordon

- Norah Kelly, Derrybeg

- Rose Burns, Sligo and Dunfanaghy

- John Mulligan, Falcarragh

- George Dermot McDermott, Strabane and Lifford

- Tommy Owenie Gallagher, Falcarragh

- Bridie McDermott, Letterkenny

Maisie Noonan, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has occurred at her residence of Maisie Noonan, Main Street, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Jackie and much loved mother of Cathy, Orla, Moninne, Sean, Nicholas, Maria and Allison.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, March 13 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Norah Kelly, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at her home of Norah Kelly (Norah Hughie Chaitlín), Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary for the happy repose of Norah's soul can be viewed this evening, Thursday at 7.30pm on the Paróíste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page.

Norah's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook Page.

Rose Burns, Sligo and Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill, Co Sligo of Rose Burns (née Kelly), Cairns Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly of Dunfanaghy.

Dearly loved wife the late Thomas Burns and mother of the late Grace-Anne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Maura (Marren) (Carraroe), Bernie (Coolaney), Ger (Rome), sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian burial in Saint John’s Church, Carraroe, Co. Sligo at 11am on Friday. Burial to follow in Sligo cemetery.

Funeral cortege to pass through Cairns Drive on the way to the cemetery and stop momentarily outside Rose’s home. Due to the current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings Funeral private to family please. The Mass can be viewed live on churchtv.iecarraroesligo.

John Mulligan, Falcarragh

The sudden death has taken place of John Mulligan, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

His remains will leave Letterkenny on Thursday, March 11 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, March 12 at 2pm in Falcarragh with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia Falcarragh or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

George McDermott, Strabane and Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of George Dermot McDermott, 30 Melmount Park, Strabane and formerly of the Diamond, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Friday, March 12 at 1pm on http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Tommy Owenie Gallagher, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tommy Owenie Gallagher, Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Funeral from his home on Friday, March 12 going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia Falcarragh or on McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Bridie McDermott, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Bridie McDermott, née Sweeney, formerly of Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny and Calhame.



Funeral Mass will take place in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Friday, March 12 at 11am, and can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Hillcrest House Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

