Deaths in Donegal , Saturday morning, March 13



The following deaths have taken place:

- Nancy O’Donnell, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Maureen Deehan, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Phyllis Doran, Newtowncunningham

- Patsy James, Letterkenny

- Josephine Kelly, Derry City / Newtowncunningham

- Maisie Noonan, Killygordon

- Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham



Nancy O’Donnell, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Nancy O’Donnell, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs. Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral mass today, Saturday, March 13 at 11am in the Church of St. Mary of the Visitation, Killybegs, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel along the Shore Road, Killybegs, on to the by-pass and past the deceased’s residence before arriving at the church.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family members only.

The funeral mass can be viewed on mcn.media.tv

Donations if desired can be made to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell, funeral director.

Maureen Deehan, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Deehan, formerly of Ballybofey.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, Maureeen was a devoted mother to Shaun, Edith, Terence; loving grandmother to Lisa, Laura, Ben, Josh, Jason and Jonah; great-grandmother to Ruby, Aoíbhann, Jack, Lily, Dualtach and Fiadh. Also sadly missed by her sister Edith, brother Sean, nieces and nephews and wider circle of friends.

Removal from her home tomorrow, Sunday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Phyllis Doran (née O'Donnell), 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Phyllis Doran, (née O'Donnell), 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Pre-deceased by baby daughter Mary (1980) and husband Pat (2019), brothers Jim, Eddie and Liam and sisters Tessie Devenney and Annie Giblin.

Deeply missed by loving daughters Barbara, Patricia, Philomena and Martina, sons Shaun, Gerard, Hugh, Kieran, Martin and Liam, sisters May Porter, Derry and Claire Boyce, Newtowncunningham, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday at 10.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the HSE Community Support Services c/o any family member. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Patrick (Patsy) James, Swilly View, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Patsy) James, Swilly View, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Olive, dear father to Pauric, Marian, Catherine, Denis and Cathal. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and family, daughters-in law-Lavinia and Heather, Cathal's partner Ana, adoring grandchildren Dean, Ashleigh, Ryan, Saoirse, Caolan, Cillian, Kyle, Luke, Leah and Sophie, great-granddaughters Clodagh and Zara, brothers Tom, Cathal, Paul and Kevin, sister-in-law Brid, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Kathleen, brother Ackie, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Liz and Chrissie.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral tomorrow, Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please with a maximum of ten people only.

Famlily flowers only. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Hillcrest Nursing Home, c/o Con McDaid, funeral director, or any family member.

Josephine Kelly, 27 Troy Park, Derry City, Derry/ Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Josephine Kelly, 27 Troy Park, Derry City, Derry/Newtowncunningham

Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Kelly (Monglass, Newtowncunningham), dear sister of Richie, Willie, Edmond, Thomas, Francis, Jack and Eileen and much loved aunt of Richard. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her close family and friends.

The house and funeral are restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Maisie Noonan, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has occurred at her residence of Maisie Noonan, Main Street, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Jackie and much loved mother of Cathy, Orla, Moninne, Sean, Nicholas, Maria and Allison.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and very many friends.

Funeral leaving her home today, Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields, Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege leaving Packie's late residence on St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17 at 11.15am travelling via the Orchard Football Pitch, through Manorcunningham Village and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill for interment.

A Requiem Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ALONE, Donegal branch c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and at the family’s request, house and cemetery strictly private to immediate family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie