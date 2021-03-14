Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, March 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget McBride, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy

- Margaret Doherty, Derryconnor, Gortahork

- Pauline McHugh, The Rock, Glenties, Donegal/Stillorgan, Dublin

- Matthew (Matt) Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Anne Kelly, 221 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

- John Coyle, Glasgow formerly Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

- Maureen Deehan, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Phyllis Doran, Newtowncunningham

- Patsy James, Letterkenny

- Josephine Kelly, Derry City / Newtowncunningham

- Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

Bridget McBride, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy



The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Bridget McBride at the age of 102 years of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Tuesday, March 16, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Association c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough. Mass can be viewed at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Margaret Doherty, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Margaret Doherty of Derryconnor, Gortahork. Survived by a wide circle of family and friends. Her remains will repose at Breid Ferry's residence in Derryconnor from 5pm this evening, March 14.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, March 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Rosary for the repose of Margaret's Soul can be viewed live both nights at 7.30pm from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary and Funeral can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Pauline McHugh, The Rock, Glenties, Donegal/Stillorgan, Dublin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline McHugh, The Rock, Glenties, Marsham Court, Stillorgan and Castleknock College, Co Dublin.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Mary, her brothers Seamus and Peadar, sisters Kitty, Annie, Mary and Peggy. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The funeral cortège will be arriving into Glenties via The Station Road at 10.40am tomorrow, Monday, March 15.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Connell's Church, Glenties, tomorrow at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only, please. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral mass and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Matthew (Matt) Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Erskine, Conlin Road, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his loving sons Niall and Edward, daughters Catherine and Edel, sons-in-law Michael and John, Edward's fiancee Cathy, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday, March 15 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Anne Kelly, 221 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Anne Kelly, 221 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe. She passed away at home in the care of her beloved family. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Pat and Rose Kelly.

Anne will be lovingly missed by partner Joe Kelly, her brothers and sisters Hugh (Raphoe), Jean O’Brien (Convoy), Kathleen (Raphoe), Patrick (Buncrana), Margaret (Raphoe), Angela (Raphoe), deeply missed by all her beloved nieces and nephews and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence tomorrow, Monday morning, March 15 going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial is strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Mary's Meals c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

John Coyle, Glasgow formerly Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Coyle, formerly Lurganboyce, Rathmullan.

Remains will arrive at his former residence in Lurganboyce today, Sunday, March 14.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday, March 15, at 12 noon in St Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum ten people permitted.

Maureen Deehan, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Deehan, formerly of Ballybofey.

Predeceased by her husband Joe, Maureeen was a devoted mother to Shaun, Edith, Terence; loving grandmother to Lisa, Laura, Ben, Josh, Jason and Jonah; great-grandmother to Ruby, Aoíbhann, Jack, Lily, Dualtach and Fiadh. Also sadly missed by her sister Edith, brother Sean, nieces and nephews and wider circle of friends.

Removal from her home this morning, Sunday, March 14, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck cemetery.

In compliance with current Government restrictions the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Phyllis Doran (née O'Donnell), 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Phyllis Doran, (née O'Donnell), 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Pre-deceased by baby daughter Mary, (1980), and husband Pat (2019), brothers Jim, Eddie and Liam and sisters Tessie Devenney and Annie Giblin.

Deeply missed by loving daughters Barbara, Patricia, Philomena and Martina, sons Shaun, Gerard, Hugh, Kieran, Martin and Liam, sisters May Porter, Derry and Claire Boyce, Newtowncunningham, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there today, Sunday, Marxh 14, at 10.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the HSE Community Support Services c/o any family member. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Patrick (Patsy) James, Swilly View, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Patsy) James, Swilly View, Letterkenny.

Beloved husband of Olive, dear father to Pauric, Marian, Catherine, Denis and Cathal. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and family, daughters in law Lavinia and Heather, Cathal's partner Ana, adoring grandchildren Dean, Ashleigh, Ryan, Saoirse, Caolan, Cillian, Kyle, Luke, Leah and Sophie, great granddaughters Clodagh and Zara, brothers Tom, Cathal, Paul and Kevin, sister-in-law Brid, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Kathleen, brother Ackie, sister Mary, sisters in law Liz and Chrissie.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral today, Sunday, March 14, at 12 noon followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please with a maximum of ten people only.

Famlily flowers only. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Hillcrest Nursing Home, c/o Con McDaid funeral director or any family member.

Josephine Kelly, 27 Troy Park, Derry City, Derry/ Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Josephine Kelly, 27 Troy Park, Derry City, Derry/Newtowncunningham

Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Kelly (Monglass, Newtowncunningham), dear sister of Richie, Willie, Edmond, Thomas, Francis, Jack and Eileen and much loved aunt of Richard. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her close family and friends.

The house and funeral are restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields, Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege leaving Packie's late residence on St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17 at 11.15am travelling via the Orchard Football Pitch, through Manorcunningham Village and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill for interment.

A Requiem Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ALONE, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and at the family’s request, house and cemetery strictly private to immediate family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie