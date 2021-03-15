Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 15



The following deaths have taken place:

- Marie Gateley, Carolina, Buncrana

- Patrick McGhee, Drung Lower, Quigleys Point

- May Granaghan, (née Lally), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon/Perth, Australia

- Janet McCallion, Carndoagh, Carndonagh

- Bridget McBride, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy

- Margaret Doherty, Derryconnor, Gortahork

- Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham



Marie Gateley, Carolina, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Galway University Hospital of Marie Gateley, Carolina, Buncrana.

Rosary and prayers for the dead will be streamed from St Mary’s Church, Cockhill tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, at 6pm on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home and removal from there on Wednesday morning, March 17 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Due to Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private for family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Patrick McGhee, Drung Lower, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place of Patrick McGhee, Drung Lower, Quigleys Point.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, at 12 noon going to his home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, March 17, at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

May Granaghan, (née Lally), Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon/Perth, Australia

The death has occurred in Perth, Australia of May Granaghan (née Lally), formally of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.



Her funeral shall take place in Perth at a later date.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Janet McCallion, Carndoagh, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Janet McCallion, Carndoagh, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16 at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

In accordance with HSE. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum ten people permitted.

Bridget McBride, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy



The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Bridget McBride at the age of 102 years of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Association c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough. Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Margaret Doherty, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Margaret Doherty of Derryconnor, Gortahork. Survived by a wide circle of family and friends. Her remains will repose at Breid Ferry's residence in Derryconnor.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Rosary for the repose of Margaret's soul can be viewed live tonight at 7.30pm from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Rosary and Funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields, Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege leaving Packie's late residence on St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17 at 11.15am travelling via the Orchard Football Pitch, through Manorcunningham Village and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill for interment.

A Requiem Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ALONE, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and at the family’s request, house and cemetery strictly private to immediate family only please.

