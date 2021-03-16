Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 16



The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Graham (nee Orr), Muff

- Michael Hogan Dooish, Ballybofey and Co Sligo

- Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, Lifford

- Bridget Carr, Kilcar

- John McDaid, Letterkenny

- Alan Kane, Ballyshannon

- Patrick McGhee, Quigleys Point

- May Granaghan, (née Lally), Ballyshannon/Perth, Australia

- Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

Kathleen Graham (nee Orr), Muff



The death has taken place of Kathleen Graham (nee Orr), Lenamore, Muff.

House strictly private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

Michael Hogan Dooish, Ballybofey and Co Sligo

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Hogan, Dooish, Ballybofey, and formerly Tubbercurry, Co Sligo

Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Aoife, Laura, Raymond and Ruth, cherished brother of Julie, Mary,

Edel, Martina, Angeline, and Deirdre, sons in law Peadar and Andrew, daughter in law Naomi, and grandchildren Eoin and Elliot.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday,March 18 at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice,Letterkenny at https://www.idonate.ie//2625donegalhospice.html

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Sarah Doherty (née French), Porthall, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Thursday, March 18 at 11am. http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Bridget Carr, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Bridget Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at her home on Tuesday, March 16 at 6.30pm.

Removal from her home on Thursday, March 18 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12noon with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John McDaid, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday of John McDaid, retired Garda sergeant, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, March 18 at 10.15am traveling via the Old Road past Haughey Joinery, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Alan Kane, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully at home of Alan Kane, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Non-Covid related. Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquires to John McGee and Sons funeral directors 087 2218483.

Patrick McGhee, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place of Patrick McGhee, Drung Lower, Quigleys Point.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny onTuesday, March 16, at 12 noon going to his home.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, March 17, at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

May Granaghan, (née Lally) Ballyshannon/Perth, Australia

The death has occurred in Perth, Australia of May Granaghan (née Lally), formally of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.



Her funeral shall take place in Perth at a later date.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Packie Tourish, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Packie Tourish, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by baby daughter Mary, son Damian and sister Mary Teresa Shields. Packie will be deeply missed by loving wife Mamie, sons Paul, Enda and Jarlath, daughter Sharon, sister Ann Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral cortege leaving Packie's late residence on St Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17 at 11.15am travelling via the Orchard Football Pitch, through Manorcunningham Village and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church cemetery, Drumoghill for interment.

A Requiem Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alone, Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines and at the family’s request, house and cemetery strictly private to immediate family only please.

